SMART DATA SOLUTIONS CO-CEO, JOHN PRANGE, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions (SDS), a leading provider of data management, claim routing and workflow solutions to Health Plans and TPAs, recently announced that Co-CEO and founding member of SDS, John Prange, is stepping back from his duties as Co-CEO.

Since its inception in 2000, John has played a vital role in Smart Data Solutions' success. He has served as Smart Data Solutions' Co-CEO and head of our technical departments for over 22 years. Going forward, John will remain with Smart Data Solutions in other capacities including taking a strategic advisory role and remaining a member of the Board of Directors.

When asked about this milestone, John Prange said, "I feel indebted to so many people at SDS and have benefitted from being around so many intelligent, eclectic and kind individuals. On a personal level, it's been a privilege getting to know so many great folks. On a professional level, I've been amazed at our staff's creativity, resourcefulness and ability to do things others can't."

As far as the future of Smart Data Solutions, Pat Bollom will remain on as sole CEO and continue to lead the company through unprecedented growth. Following a partnership with Parthenon Capital and The Blue Venture fund late last year, Smart Data Solutions has plans to continue to expand into different healthcare markets and increase product offerings.

As a leader in the healthcare industry, Smart Data Solutions' mission is to make the healthcare market more efficient by leveraging technology to provide effective, high-quality claims processing solutions. SDS is committed to providing an unparalleled level of customization and places great value on providing personalized service. SDS brings a comprehensive set of tools and processes to every opportunity, which is carefully configured to the individual needs of each customer. Smart Data Solutions has focused on creating innovative solutions specifically to meet the needs of the healthcare market. Today, more than 400 TPAs, PPOs, HMOs, hospitals, and insurance companies depend on SDS for automation of intake, data capture, and front-end workflows for health insurance and claim administration entities. For more information about Smart Data Solutions please visit our website at www.sdata.us or contact us at 651.894.6400.

