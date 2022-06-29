Liz Zolcak Named President of Fresh Thyme Market

17-Year Industry Veteran Replaces Retiring President Gerald Melville

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liz Zolcak has been named the new President of Fresh Thyme Market, succeeding Gerald Melville, who has announced his retirement after a 43-year retail career.

"I am thrilled and humbled to take on this exciting new challenge and to be trusted to lead such an incredible team," Zolcak said. "Gerald and I have been able to accomplish significant wins with the team during our time working together, and I'm looking forward to even more successes ahead."

Zolcak has 17 years of retail leadership experience and joined Fresh Thyme Market in 2020 as Vice President of Operations, overseeing the company's 71 stores. She previously led in both domestic and international operations with Kroger and ALDI, including roles as Vice President of Retail Operations for Kroger, Division President of Ruler Foods, and Marketing Director for ALDI.

Melville became President of Fresh Thyme Market in 2019, joining the retailer from Meijer, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based supercenter chain.

"My tenure at Fresh Thyme Market has been challenging and exciting," Melville said. "As I move on to my next phase, I'm very confident Fresh Thyme Market is poised for continued success as I hand the baton to Liz."

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com or keep in touch by liking Fresh Thyme at facebook.com/freshthymemarket , and following them at twitter.com/freshthymefm and https://www.instagram.com/freshthyme/ .

