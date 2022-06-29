CITY OF SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, PARTNERS WITH CHERRYROAD TO SUCCESSFULLY GO-LIVE ON PEOPLESOFT PUM 39 AND TOOLS UPGRADE

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of public sector software and digital technology solutions who is committed to building community engagement, has announced, the successful Go-Live of the City of San José, CA, Oracle PeopleSoft PUM 39 and PeopleTools 8.59 Upgrade. The City is now positioned to fully take advantage of all the newly delivered functionality and features to increase user productivity and adoption of best practices. This also positions the City for rolling out FLUID, sometime in the near future.

The partnership between the two organizations began in August of 2021 when the City engaged CherryRoad Managed Services to kick-off the project. At that time, the City was in search for a solution to upgrade their HCM application to the latest Image Release and Tools version.

With a clear comprehension of the City's vision, CherryRoad assessed the current environment and recommended a migration to PUM Image 39 and PeopleTools version 8.59.03.

The CherryRoad implementation proved to be a positive and impactful change agent for the City of San José. The PUM Image 39 upgrade will move the City's PeopleSoft HCM system to a current application and tools version which will enable the City to realize the following business benefits:

Enables the Business to take advantage of delivered new features and functions which only require configuration

Allows for business adoption of recommended best practices

Increases end-user and IT productivity

Allows the City to stay current with updated maintenance and patches:

Ensure continued Premium support by Oracle for HCM application and tools

Positions the City to take advantage of the PeopleSoft FLUID User Interface

"CherryRoad completed this project on-time and within budget" commented Shaun Ratchford, Enterprise Technology Manager – Finance & HR, City of San José, IT Department.

Tom Heldt, Executive VP of CherryRoad commented "As an experienced public sector specialist, CherryRoad ensures our implementation deliverables are client-optimized in alignment to two things: Strategic Roadmap; and targeted, specific business outcomes. We are honored to assist the City in achieving their business and technology objectives through innovative solutions that position them to continue to foster collaboration and transparency between their community and government."

About CherryRoad Technologies

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we are delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, strategic staffing, or change management consulting. Throughout our 38-year history, we have successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to bridge communities through technology. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we have earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on time and budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

About the City of San José, California

With more than one million residents, San José is one of the most diverse large cities in the United States and is Northern California's largest city and the 10th largest city in the nation. San José's transformation into a global innovation center has resulted in one of the largest concentrations of technology companies and expertise in the world. In 2011, the City adopted Envision San José 2040, a long-term growth plan that sets forth a vision and a comprehensive road map to guide the City's anticipated growth through the year 2040.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

