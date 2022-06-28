TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS APPOINTS ANDREW HARRIS AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS AND ESG

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a pioneer in providing transformational growth capital enabling the creation of new infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Andrew Harris as Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations and ESG, effective July 1, 2022. Harris joins Tiger from North Sky Capital, where he led business development for impact private equity and sustainable infrastructure strategies.

Harris to help build Tiger's portfolio of attractive, transformational opportunities driving the infrastructure of tomorrow

"Andrew has been a friend of our firm for many years and we are thrilled to formally welcome him to Tiger," said Tiger CEO Emil W. Henry, Jr. "Our human capital is key to the value proposition that we offer to investors in our innovative growth equity strategy and to the entrepreneurs with whom we seek to partner in emerging infrastructure sectors. Andrew will complement our already deep, talented team with extensive expertise in investor relations and ESG at a critical juncture for our firm."

Mr. Harris previously worked closely with Tiger while he was a Principal at Threadmark, Tiger's placement agent, where Harris helped Tiger close its second flagship Fund. He said: "For many years, I have watched Tiger's growth and emergence as a leader in value-add infrastructure investing. I am excited to be working again with this superb and innovative team."

Mr. Harris brings nearly 20 years of business development, fundraising and investor relations experience, as well as more than 10 years of expertise in sustainability. Most recently at North Sky, strategic growth initiatives designed and led by Harris included a breakthrough Opportunity Zone infrastructure fund focused on greenfield projects in Low Income Communities across the U.S., and the firm's first programmatic joint venture, centered on investments in the waste-to-energy sector. At Tiger, Harris will seek to expand the increasingly diverse, global investor base backing Tiger's innovative growth equity strategy. He will also support business development efforts to further build Tiger's portfolio of companies at the forefront of attractive, transformational infrastructure opportunities in the digital, energy transition and transportation sectors where significant tailwinds are driving the need for newer infrastructure.

Mr. Henry and senior colleagues Marc Blair, Alessandro Boninsegna, and Adam Emmert were among the first infrastructure investment professionals to embrace the potential for superior risk-adjusted returns by focusing exclusively on growth-oriented investments in all of Tiger's flagship funds. Tiger's strategy continues to include the deployment of seasoned Operating Partners, enhancing Tiger's hands-on, value-added approach to growing portfolio companies, applying decades of operating and business-building experience. Tiger recently announced the closing of a successor fund, Fund III, oversubscribed at its $1.25 billion hard cap.

ABOUT TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is the preeminent growth investor in the middle market focused on the infrastructure of tomorrow. Founded in 2009, Tiger manages approximately $3 billion across its three flagship funds and related co-investments. Tiger targets superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors by employing the firm's proven, value-add approach to growth investments across the Communications/Digital, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where significant tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

