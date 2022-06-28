Stratos Wealth Partners Names Alexandra Wlassowsky Managing Director, Business Development

Wealth Management Industry Veteran to Oversee Recruitment Across the San Francisco Bay-Area

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners (Stratos), a Stratos Wealth Holdings company, today announced the appointment of Alex Wlassowsky as Managing Director, Business Development, responsible for Stratos recruitment efforts in the San Francisco Bay-area. Stratos Wealth Partners, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $10.2 billion in advisory assets, and services through LPL Financial over $7.3 billion in brokerage assets as of March 31, 2022.

Charles Shapiro, Founding Partner and Chief Development Officer of Stratos, said, "Alex is a respected member of our industry and the broader community, and we are incredibly excited to have her join the Stratos team. Her dedication to building relationships over time, with a keen eye for the potential of future team members, makes her the perfect fit to support our continued expansion throughout Northern California."

Ms. Wlassowsky joins Stratos after five years with Wells Fargo Advisors, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Regional Brokerage Manager. Prior to joining Wells Fargo Advisors, she managed a team of financial advisors at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and a team of more than 70 advisors at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. She earned a bachelor's in International Business and a master's in International Policy Studies from Middlebury College at Monterey.

Ms. Wlassowsky said, "I'm thrilled for this opportunity to join such a strong and growth-minded enterprise as Stratos Wealth Partners. Charles and the entire team are laser-focused on supporting the successful and strategic growth of advisors. As we continue to see significant evolution in our space, this flexibility will be a major asset for advisors looking to take their practices to the next level."

Stratos offers operational, strategic and revenue-generating resources, as well as a reliable infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow his/her own business. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to over 270 independent advisors, has over 60 home office staff, and is located throughout the U.S. in over 87 locations.

Stratos has been ranked on Barron's list of Top RIA's in the U.S. for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 (Barron's Top 100 RIA's List is based on assets managed, revenue produced and quality of practice).

Alexa Wlassowsky is a Registered Representative, and she offers securities through LPL Financial. She is also a member of FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice is offered through Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd., a registered investment advisor, and a separate entity from LPL Financial.

