Protiviti Named a Finalist for Two Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named a finalist of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards in both the Compliance and Power Automate categories. Protiviti was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"One of our values at Protiviti is innovation. Bringing together our deep risk consulting capabilities and industry experience, coupled with the power of Microsoft, allows us to build innovative solutions for our clients," said Cory Gunderson, executive vice president, Global Solutions, Protiviti. "We're excited to have worked closely with Microsoft to build valuable solutions for our clients that transform their business in a meaningful way."

Protiviti was recognized in the Power Automate category for helping global hospitality company Hilton streamline its RFP process and find efficiencies with Microsoft Power Automate. Protiviti's Microsoft experts built a custom solution that saved Hilton an average of 7.5 hours a day, or 1,950 hours per year. This solution has accelerated Hilton's speed to market, allowing the company to respond faster while winning more sales opportunities and increasing its ROI.

Protiviti was recognized in the Compliance category for helping a large government entity outside the U.S. quickly roll out Microsoft 365 to enable remote work for approximately 60,000 employees while maintaining its information compliance requirements. This included validating and developing a solution to deploy sensitive information not previously authorized by the client within Microsoft 365.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Additionally, Protiviti was honored recently as a finalist for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards in the Compliance and Privacy Trailblazer category. Protiviti was also a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards in the SAP on Azure category for its solution to a client's need to migrate its enterprise-wide data platform to the cloud. Learn more about Protiviti's Microsoft Consulting Services.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

