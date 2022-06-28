Invitation to Alfa Laval's second-quarter conference call

LUND, Sweden, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release second-quarter earnings on July 20th at 07:30 am CET. The telephone conference will start at 10.00 am CET.
The telephone conference is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde. Please join the event conference 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Location
Purpose
Phone Type
Phone Number
Denmark
Dial-in
Tollfree/Freephone
80 88 98 14
Denmark, Copenhagen
Dial-in
Local
+45 35 15 81 82
Germany
Dial-in
Tollfree/Freephone
0800 724 5372
Germany, Frankfurt
Dial-in
Local
+49 (0)69 22222 5195
Germany, Munich
Dial-in
Local
+49 (0)89 2030 31236
Sweden
Dial-in
Tollfree/Freephone
0200 898 697
Sweden, Stockholm
Dial-in
Local
+46 (0)8 5664 2754
United Kingdom
Dial-in
Tollfree/Freephone
0800 279 6894
United Kingdom, Local
Dial-in
Local
+44 (0)330 165 3641
You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on
Contacts:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
Beata Ardhe
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26
