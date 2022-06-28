City of South San Francisco Holds First Commission on Equity and Public Safety Meeting

Meeting signifies major move towards implementation of its Racial and Social Equity Action Plan

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of South San Francisco set a bold path in addressing the impact of racism and inequity systemically embedded into policies, practices, and programs by seating its Commission on Equity and Public Safety.

The first meeting of the Commission occurred Monday, June 20.

"Advancing equity is not a one-year project, it's a long-term commitment. The Racial and Social Equity Action Plan is an important step forward in putting into place a system to amplify the voices of those who have been underrepresented and underserved," said South San Francisco Mayor Mark Nagales.

During the first meeting, Commissioners discussed their mission, vision, and interests in driving the Commission forward. The purpose of the Commission is to achieve transparency and accountability, engage the community, and enhance safety and fair treatment for those historically disenfranchised.

The Commission on Equity and Public Safety is part of an extensive action plan developed by the South San Francisco Commission on Racial and Social Equity and accepted by the City Council last summer. The Commission, which served from 2020-2021, was created in response to calls for nationwide police accountability and for addressing social inequities.

"We have quickly implemented parts of the City's new Equity Action Plan, including placing a mental health clinician in the Police Department, launching a promotores and community navigator program, and constructing the Economic Advancement Center," said South San Francisco City Manager Mike Futrell. "Creation of a permanent Commission on Equity and Public Safety is also a crucial part of the Action Plan, ensuring the work to promote social equity will continue in the future."

The City Council appointed the following South San Francisco residents to serve on the Commission: Krystle Cansino, Dr. Jasmin Flores, Nancy Garcia, Paula Claudine Hobson-Coard, Arnel Junio, Alan Perez, and Carol Sanders.

During the first meeting, the Commission identified affordable housing and community mental health and priorities and selected Krystle Cansino as Commission Chair. "I am passionate about ensuring equity in our community," stated Chair Cansino, "and am honored to serve on this Commission along with six other equally passionate Commissioners as we work to promote social justice."

The City Manager's Office will provide organizational oversight for the Commission on Equity and Public Safety. The Commission on Equity and Public Safety meetings are open to the public. They meet every third Monday of the month. Updates and information about the Commission are located here.

About the City of South San Francisco

The City of South San Francisco proudly remains The Industrial City, a reflection of its steel mill and ship building past, redefined to reflect the innovative, entrepreneurial, and industrious spirit which has made South San Francisco the Biotech Capital of the World, with 225 active biotech companies and growing. A vibrant community of 67,585 residents, South San Francisco enjoys a high quality of life with an extensive public parks system, active library and learning programming and a dynamic, engaged community making South San Francisco a great place to live, learn, work and play.

View original content:

SOURCE City of South San Francisco