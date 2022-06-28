Akima Subsidiary RiverTech Awarded Contract to Support the Coast Guard's National Maritime Center

Will support program to process nearly 100,000 Merchant Mariner credential applications annually.

HERNDON, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, RiverTech, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to provide technical and administrative support at the USCG National Maritime Center (NMC) in Martinsburg, WV. The contract has a value of $7.6 million over three years if all options are exercised.

"Akima remains a committed partner of both the Coast Guard and the National Maritime Center," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. "We are proud to continue our support to the NMC delivering quality services in support of U.S. Coast Guard and commercial mariner records maintenance modernization initiatives."

The contract was awarded under the OASIS Small Business Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Pool 1 contract. RiverTech will support the NMC's entire maritime credentialing process – including receiving applications and supporting documentation from applicants, evaluating the applications against documented standards, and issuing appropriate credentials and medical certificates or denying an application.

The NMC is the Merchant Mariner Credentialing Authority for the USCG under the auspices of the Department of Homeland Security. The mission of the NMC is to issue credentials to fully qualified mariners in the United States maritime jurisdiction.

About RiverTech, an Akima Company

RiverTech is an SBA certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima. At RiverTech, we are dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to our customers' complex operational and mission challenges. Our teams deliver wide-ranging services from mission support to enterprise IT services, enabling information and communications dominance and superior command and control of forces across the globe. To learn more visit www.rivertechllc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #63 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

