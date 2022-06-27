Orpheus, by McKinsey, named global leader in procurement analytics by industry analysts, attaining top spot in Spend Matters reviews

MUNICH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orpheus, a McKinsey company, was named as a global solutions leader in procurement analytics by Spend Matters for its advanced functionality, ability to manage complex deployment and offer global services and support across a range of areas including sourcing, and category management. Orpheus' software, which helps organizations optimize external expenditures across operations by analyzing purchasing data streams, received the highest analyst rating among all participants in the Spend Analytics SolutionMap.

"We see across the clients we work with – and heard confirmed by many leaders we met at World Procurement Congress – that risk and exposure management, responding to inflation, and sustainability are collective challenges today, and will shape procurement going forward," said Björn-Uwe Mercker, McKinsey partner based in Munich. "Organizations are looking for insights that can help position the procurement function as a source of competitive advantage. We have seen how Orpheus and its roadmap is creating impactful solutions to tackle these challenges. This, in turn, can drive meaningful returns for the bottom line and accelerate environmental sustainability efforts, which is reinforced by the recognition as a Solutions Leader by Spend Matters."

With 69 percent of procurement leaders saying digital and analytics solutions are increasingly valuable to procurement functions, the need for innovative solutions was front and center at World Procurement Congress, in London last week. Convening leaders from around the world, the summit focused on addressing challenges facing the global business community, with an acute focus on accelerating environmental sustainability goals and operational resilience.

Orpheus is a modular platform that takes a service-led approach to tailor solutions to the specific needs of a company: From fueling your savings and value generation to driving compliance or achieving sustainability goals. Orpheus combines service and software to uncover forward-looking and actionable insights by infusing best-in-class technology and AI-based analytics, with deep supply-market and category-sourcing expertise that delivers bottom- and top-line impact.

For more information on Orpheus, a McKinsey Company, visit https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/operations/how-we-help-clients/product-development-procurement/actionable-spend-insights-orpheus.

About McKinsey & Company

McKinsey is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth. We work with clients across the private, public, and social sectors to solve complex problems and create positive change for all their stakeholders. We combine bold strategies and transformative technologies to help organizations innovate more sustainably, achieve lasting gains in performance, and build workforces that will thrive for this generation and the next.

Orpheus is a sourcing analytics solution by McKinsey that provides a near real-time lens across your supply chain to enable resilience and identify and capture new value.

CONTACT:

Danielle Switalski

312- 371 8822

Danielle_switalski@mckinsey.com

View original content:

SOURCE McKinsey & Company