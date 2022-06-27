data.ai Quarterly Report: Consumers Set to Spend $33 Billion on Apps This Quarter and Download more than 13.5 Billion Games

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- data.ai (formerly App Annie), the first unified data AI company, recently published its Q2 Pulse Index revealing quarterly data on both mobile games and apps. The data compiled shows that the mobile games market and app market both continue to thrive in the post pandemic world.

The quarterly pulse report reveals that the app economy remains strong 15 years after the channel first emerged, and two years after the COVID-19 lockdown fueled its growth. Consumers are set to spend $33 billion on apps in Q2 2022 – up by 4% among iOS users from Q1 and consistent among Android users, matching the $11B in Q1. This data suggests that app users are maintaining the mobile 'lifestyles' they adopted during the pandemic and are happy to pay for premium in-app experiences and services.

Across both app stores, games are set to account for 65% of all consumer spend in Q2 2022 . And, according to data.ai's quarterly data, mobile is now the leading force in gaming and generates 60% of global gaming spend, largely thanks to its wide demographic reach and gameplay range. In this quarter, consumers are projected to download more than 13.5 billion games and spend more than $21.4 billion. Compared to pre-pandemic Q2 2019, mobile gaming is set to generate 30% more revenue this quarter and see a 25% increase in average weekly game downloads, confirming a continuation of mobile gaming's pandemic-fueled boom.

