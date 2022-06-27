Clearwave Fiber Begins Buildout of Fiber Internet in Lansing, KS

HARRISBURG, Ill., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber will begin building the company's state-of-the art, all-fiber Internet network in Lansing, KS. This latest expansion marks the company's first network presence in Kansas and underscores its goal to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by 2027.

Clearwave Fiber's Vice President of Kansas, Stormy Supiran, stressed the importance of the company's investment to consumers and the broader local community. "We are committed to providing underserved communities with the high-speed connectivity that is essential for families, businesses, and local economies; without these essential services, many of the communities we are targeting may struggle to survive," said Supiran. "We are excited to extend services to Lansing, and we look forward to becoming long-term partners to the community."

Clearwave Fiber partnered with the City of Lansing to deliver ultra-fast broadband service to residents through the use of Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. "We are pleased to partner with Clearwave Fiber to provide our citizens with the reliability and speed that an al-fiber internet connection will provide. This is truly an investment into the future of our community," said Lansing City Administrator, Tim Vandall.

Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber will bring ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households. "More and more, we see households where multiple bandwidth-intensive activities occur simultaneously and many consumers' Internet connections just aren't up to the task," said Clearwave Fiber's Midwest President, Byron Cantrall. "The Clearwave Fiber network solves that problem."

For many consumers, Internet touches every facet of daily life. Remote work, telehealth, and virtual learning all require robust, reliable connections. A 2021 study by Deloitte indicated that 55% of U.S. households include one or more remote workers, and 43% include at least one household member attending virtual classes.

Clearwave Fiber is slated to being construction this month. For more information, visit clearwave.com/home.

About Clearwave Fiber Midwest

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider based in Savannah, GA that operates a more than 2,000 route-mile fiber network serving cities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. Delivering advanced telecommunications solutions with an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, they provide fiber to business, enterprise, and residential customers in more than 90 municipalities in Illinois and Kansas.

