CDNA DEADLINE REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important July 22, 2022 Deadline Reminder for CareDx, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against CareDx, Inc. ("CareDx") (NASDAQ: CDNA). The action charges CareDx with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of CareDx's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, CareDx's investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JULY 22, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: FEBRUARY 24, 2021 through MAY 5, 2022

CAREDX'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On February 24, 2021, CareDx reported a 51% year-over-year increase in total revenue, with testing services revenue increasing from $104.6 million in 2019 to $163.5 million in 2020. CareDx presented the testing services segment as CareDx's "growth driver" for which "demand continued unabated." Moreover, the CareDx described its testing services segment as having "a winning formula" that would allow it to capture a massive total addressable market.

On October 28, 2021, CareDx filed its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2021 on a Form 10-Q which revealed that it had received several inquiries from multiple governmental agencies relating to its business and practices, including: (1) a civil investigative demand (CID) from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with its False Claims Act investigation; (2) a subpoena from the SEC in relation its investigation relating to issues identified in the CID and certain of CareDx's accounting and public reporting practices; and (3) an information request from an unnamed state regulatory agency. Following this news, the price of CareDx shares declined more than 27%, from a closing price of $70.34 per share on October 28, 2021, to a closing price of $51.00 per share on October 29, 2021.

Then, after the markets closed on May 5, 2022, CareDx shocked the market when it announced its results for the first quarter of 2022. CareDx reported testing services revenue that fell well short of analysts' expectations and yet another decline in average sales price in which CareDx's average price declined by approximately 4.9% versus the last quarter of 2021, or what one analyst described as "another big deterioration in price." Following this news, the price of CareDx stock declined 18.5%, from a closing price of $31.66 per share on May 5, 2022, to a closing price of $25.87 per share on May 6, 2022.

CareDx investors may, no later than July 22, 2022 seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages CareDx investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

