Auntie Anne's Twists Up a New Refreshingly Fruity Line of Dragonfruit Mango Beverages to Give Guests the Perfect Sips for Summer

Starting June 27, Auntie Anne's guests can pair their pretzel with the new Dragonfruit Mango Frost, Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade, and Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer.

Just in time for 4th of July weekend, Pretzel Perks members can enjoy a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel when they purchase one of the new sips from July 1-4.

ATLANTA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, Auntie Anne's , the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, is keeping guests refreshed all season long with new twists on the brand's beloved lemonade lineup. Starting today, three brand new Dragonfruit Mango sips are rolling into Auntie Anne's restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

As it heats up outside, Auntie Anne's guests can cool down with the new Dragonfruit Mango Frost, Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade, and Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer:

The new Dragonfruit Mango Frost blends real dragonfruit & mango puree with Auntie Anne's signature Original Frozen Lemonade to create a refreshing sip. The beverage is served over real whipped cream then topped with more whipped cream and pink sprinkles for a mouth-watering, light, and sweet tropical sip sure to reinvigorate on even the hottest of summer days.

The new Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade blends real dragonfruit & mango puree into classic Auntie Anne's Original Frozen Lemonade for a delicious frozen flavor that tastes as vibrant as it looks.

The new Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer swirls real dragonfruit & mango puree into Auntie Anne's Original Lemonade for a perfectly balanced tart and sweet sip that'll have guests wanting more.

For the coolest way to fuel any summer hustle, the refreshing fruit flavors of Auntie Anne's Dragonfruit Mango beverages pair perfectly with a hot, handmade pretzel. And, to help fans enjoy the unbeatable delicious duo and stay refreshed all 4th of July weekend long, Auntie Anne's is offering FREE Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzels for Pretzel Perks members with the purchase of any Dragonfruit Mango beverage from July 1 through July 4*.

"Auntie Anne's is all about powering pick-me-ups for our on-the-go guests," shared Cynthia Liu, Vice President of Marketing at Auntie Anne's. "We're thrilled to be pouring new, tasty, and refreshing ways for our fans to enjoy the refreshing fruit flavors they crave alongside their favorite pretzel during the summer."

From now until Sept. 9, while supplies last, fans can enjoy all three ridiculously refreshing summer sips in-store at participating Auntie Anne's locations or through the Pretzel Perks app for delivery straight to their door or in-store pickup.

To learn more about Auntie Anne's hot, handmade, buttery pretzels and refreshing beverages that take snacking to the next level, visit AuntieAnnes.com and follow along on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

*Valid July 1, 2022 – July 4, 2022 in the app, taxes and fees apply, see checkout for details. Current app users will automatically get the offer and any new Pretzel Perks user that signs up from 7/1/22 – 7/4/22 will get the offer upon sign up.

