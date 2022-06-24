Six Days Left Until Voting Deadline: Nikola Urges Stockholders to Vote NOW!

Vote by phone at (855) 935-2562, if in North America , or 1-(207) 607-7123, if international

Vote online at www.proxyvote.com or Robinhood holders vote at www.proxypush.com

VOTE by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on June 29, 2022

Steve Girsky to speak to investors at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Today ( June 24 ): Nikola Chairmanto speak to investors atToday (): https://www.webcast-eqs.com/nikola20220624/en

PHOENIX, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today published the following notice urging stockholders to vote before the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held virtually on June 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The voting deadline is June 29, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Nikola Corporation published the following notice urging stockholders to vote before the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held virtually on June 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The voting deadline is June 29, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, today, June 24 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Nikola Chairman Steve Girsky will speak to investors about the significance of voting FOR Proposal 2. Mr. Girsky will provide voting instructions and answer frequently asked questions from stockholders about the voting process for the Annual meeting. The investor update can be viewed at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/nikola20220624/en.

Nikola urges all stockholders to watch the update and to vote "FOR" Proposal 2 TODAY. Approval of this proposal would allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock. As described in the proxy statement, the additional authorized shares would provide Nikola with increased flexibility to support, among other things, the growth of the business.

Nikola is advancing its vision of building a future that has a tangible effect on the world we live in. The Company has achieved several key milestones in the past few months, including:

Started series production on our battery-electric vehicles (BEV), which are being shipped to dealers for customer deliveries

Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) pilot testing is underway with select customers

Continuing to expand our strategic partner network

Phase 1 of the Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility has been completed with a production capacity of 2,500 trucks – construction of the Phase 2 assembly expansion area is in process

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Nikola Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nikola Corporation) (PRNewswire)

