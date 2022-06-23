Supreme Court Protects Religious Liberty in Landmark Maine School Choice Decision

Supreme Court rules against states barring parents who select schools that provide religious instruction from participating in Student-Aid Program

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in Carson v. Makin, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6-3 that states cannot discriminate against parents who select schools that provide religious instruction from participating in student-aid programs. First Liberty Institute and Institute for Justice (IJ) argued the case at the Supreme Court in December.

In response to today's landmark ruling, Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute said, "We are thrilled that the Court affirmed once again that religious discrimination will not be tolerated in this country. Parents in Maine, and all over the country, can now choose the best education for their kids without fearing retribution from the government. This is a great day for religious liberty in America."

Today's opinion overturns a Maine law that banned families from an otherwise generally available student-aid program if they choose to send their children to schools that teach from a religious perspective. For school districts that do not maintain a high school, Maine pays students' tuition at the public or private school of the family's choice. Until today's ruling, families were prohibited from using the scholarship program to attend religious schools.

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

View original content:

SOURCE First Liberty Institute