Reputation Wins Applicants and Hires in a Tough Labor Market

AUSTIN, Texas, and EXTON, Pa., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talentcare, LLC, the leading platform of solutions to make hiring and retention easy, and Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence and the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards, today announced partnership to improve hiring results for mutual clients by showcasing them as an employer of choice and protecting their reputation online.

A good and well-managed reputation is essential for converting job seekers into hires.

"People don't buy a sweater without looking at reviews, so it comes as no surprise that 86% of job seekers read employer reviews and ratings before submitting an application," said Eric Smith, CEO of Talentcare. "A good and well-managed reputation is essential for converting job seekers into hires. Those employers with positive scores and ratings, and who demonstrate they are an engaged employer win more hires."

Top Workplaces nationwide recognition program from Energage starts with a free employer nomination and survey and is a powerful way for companies to stand out in this highly competitive job market. Used in concert with Talentcare's Reputation Management solution, clients not only become an employer of choice, but also build upon and protect their employer reputation on top job search sites.

"For well over a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "This differentiation is more important than ever in today's tight labor market. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it's fast becoming mission-critical for recruitment and retention."

Talentcare's Reputation Management solution improves employer reputation, and boosts recruiting results by proactively and professionally responding to reviews, turns employees into evangelists with review campaigns, and manages reputation at scale across all company locations on top job boards.

"Millennial and Gen Z workers want to know their input is valued – and your proactiveness (or lack thereof) on online employer reputation platforms is their crystal ball," commented Elle Aldridge, COO of Talentcare. "Like in consumer marketing, those most likely to leave online reviews are the dissatisfied. But, four out of five job seekers say their perception of a company improves when an employer responds to reviews (Glassdoor.com US Site Survey, Nov 2019). It's an essential piece of the puzzle in their decision as to whether your company is a right fit for them."

Employers seeking to create a competitive advantage in their recruiting and hiring efforts are invited to nominate their workplace for the Top Workplace Awards and connect with Talentcare to request a personalized demonstration of the reputation management solution.

Mid-market companies and entrepreneurs trust Talentcare to ensure their growth and profit are never constrained by talent. Thousands of companies use Talentcare's platform of solutions to make hiring and retention of their frontline workforce easy. As a result, clients attract more of the right job candidates, become the employer of choice, and hire loyal, high-performing employees.

Born in Austin, Texas, Talentcare has a habit of listening to its clients and enhances value through a curated partner ecosystem of talent solutions and integrations. Discover the Talentcare difference at Talentcare.com.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

