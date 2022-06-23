Memic Announces Multiple Upcoming Presentations of Hominis® Surgical System at Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery 2022 Annual Meeting

Company to highlight new clinical data in seven presentations discussing Hominis System, first and only FDA-authorized surgical robot with miniature humanoid-shaped arms, including presentation from first-ever surgeon to perform real-world patient procedure in U.S.

Special event planned for employees and surgeons on Friday, July 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET

TEL AVIV, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. (Memic), a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced that multiple abstracts detailing clinical data related to the Hominis® Surgical System for robotic-assisted transvaginal hysterectomy were accepted for presentation at the Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery (SRS) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place June 30-July 3 at the Disney Yacht & Beach Club Resort in Florida.

Details of the Memic presentations at SRS are as follows:

Fireside Chat

Title: Fireside Chat: Pioneering New Platforms in Surgical Robotics: Memic, Senhance, Insightec

Presenter: Dvir Cohen, CEO, Memic

Date and Time: Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 12:45-1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Asbury A-C

Oral Presentations

Title: The Future of Soft Tissue Robotics is Now

Presenter: Michael A. Conditt, PhD, senior vice president, strategic marketing & clinical development, Memic

Date and Time: Friday, July 1, 2022 from 8:15-8:30 a.m. ET

Location: Asbury A-C

Title: Hominis Robotic Platform: Vaginal Robotics

Presenters: Ricardo E. Estape, MD, gynecologic surgeon and director, HCA Florida Institute for Gynecologic Oncology, Kendall Hospital and Erica Stockwell, DO, MBA, FACOG, gynecologic surgeon, AdventHealth Celebration

Date and Time: Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 1:30-1:40 p.m. ET

Location: Asbury D

Title: Design of a Robotic Surgery Console to Optimize User Ergonomics

Presenters: Thomas P. Heffernan, MD, gynecologic oncologist, Medical City Plano; Dr. Estape; Daniel Z. Michaeli, user experience lead, Memic; Matthew T. McKittrick, MBA, strategic marketing, Memic; and Dr. Conditt

Date and Time: Friday, July 1, 2022 from 4:20-5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Asbury D

Poster Number: G-9

Title: Quantifying a Comprehensive Training Protocol for a Novel Transvaginal Robotic System

Presenters: Dr. Stockwell, Dr. Conditt and Michael A. Hall, senior director, professional education, Memic

Date and Time: Friday, July 1, 2022 from 4:20-5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Asbury D

Poster Number: G-8

Poster Presentations

Title: Novel Single-port Robotic Platform for Bilateral Inguinal Hernia Repair

Authors: Eduardo Parra-Davila, MD, FACS, FASCRS; Dr. Conditt; Hamed Yaghini, MSc; Chris Lightcap, PhD; and Mr. McKittrick

Poster Number: GS15

Title: Novel Single-port Robotic Right Hemicolectomy Surgical Robotics Platform: Access and Reach

Authors: Drs. Parra-Davila, Lightcap and Conditt, Mr. Yaghini and Mr. McKittrick

Poster Number: GS18

Title: Eliminating the Fulcrum Point with a Transformative Single Port Robotic Surgery Platform

Authors: Drs. Conditt and Lightcap and Mr. Yaghini and Mr. McKittrick

Poster Number: GS19

Memic, who is sponsoring the meeting, will hold an industry product theatre titled "A Novel Approach to Robotics Assisted Vaginal Surgery" on Saturday, July 2 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. ET in Salon 1-3 during which Dr. Estape, the first surgeon in the U.S. to successfully complete a patient procedure using the Hominis System, will discuss his clinical experience with this technology and Dr. Stockwell, principal investigator of our real-world patient registry, will discuss several topics including the importance of building real-world clinical data and the history of robotic surgery such as the shift to performing hysterectomies using the transvaginal approach. The company will also host hands-on demonstrations in its on-site booth (#5) where surgeons can experience using the Hominis System firsthand and practice performing surgeries with a virtual reality simulator program to support surgeon skills training and education.

In addition, the company plans to host a special on-site event called "Project M" for employees and surgeons on Friday, July 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET in the Newport Ballroom immediately following the SRS Welcome Reception.

About Memic

Memic, founded in 2013 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology. For more information, visit: https://memicmed.com/.

