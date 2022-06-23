Instrumental AI Manufacturing Optimization Platform for the High Tech Industry Now Available on SAP® Store as Part of SAP's Industry Cloud Portfolio

Instrumental AI Manufacturing Optimization Platform for the High Tech Industry Now Available on SAP® Store as Part of SAP's Industry Cloud Portfolio

By integrating with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud, Instrumental Inc.'s platform empowers manufacturing teams to accelerate new product introductions and improve quality on manufacturing lines for the high tech industry

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrumental Inc. , a leader in manufacturing optimization software, today announced that its Instrumental AI Manufacturing Optimization platform is now available on SAP® Store and is part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio for the high tech industry. Instrumental's platform integrates with the SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud solution to help companies automatically discover anomalies, get more value out of their existing data and continuously monitor the health of their manufacturing programs, allowing them to launch products faster and with fewer defects.

"Manufacturing teams — from individual engineers to the leaders guiding them — understand that their success is directly tied to their ability to launch on time and meet yield targets," said Anna-Katrina Shedletsky, Instrumental Inc. CEO and founder. "In an increasingly digital industry, they need data at all stages of new product introduction (NPI) and mass production (MP) to make that happen. We're proud to launch our platform on SAP Store to help more manufacturing teams access the critical data they need to bring high-quality products to market."

Instrumental Inc. builds core manufacturing data infrastructure for some of the world's most admired electronics brands. Its AI-backed manufacturing optimization platform has helped companies save millions of dollars* by streamlining failure analysis for global engineering, operations and contract manufacturing teams. Customers have seen the following benefits with the Instrumental AI Manufacturing Optimization platform:

Cost savings : Instrumental Inc.'s manufacturing optimization platform has identified hundreds of defect types for customers, allowing them to prevent escapes and quickly fix problems at the source, saving millions of dollars* per year.

Optimized production : Teams have seen up to 43 percent* reduction in rework through Instrumental Correlations and Discover AI, which automatically identifies unit-to-unit anomalies and potential root causes.

Instant data access: Remote teams access a data repository that has helped them identify defects in less than 24 hours, for programs in both NPI and MP, tripling the impact of their engineering teams.

"The Instrumental AI Manufacturing Optimization platform complements our portfolio in the high tech industry and empowers manufacturing teams to accelerate new product introductions and improve quality on manufacturing lines," said Jeff Howell, Global VP, High Tech Industry Business Unit at SAP. "This is a prime example of how collaboration between our organizations can deliver value for customers. We look forward to continued partnership with Instrumental to create innovative cloud solutions and applications for customers who want to drive cost-effective and sustainable growth in their industry."

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions . These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. Instrumental Inc. is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific high tech requirements so customers can achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store .

Instrumental Inc. is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs — quickly and cost-effectively.

*Data is based on internal statistics for revenue and business impact

About Instrumental Inc.

Instrumental Inc. is a leading core infrastructure provider for companies optimizing their manufacturing processes. The world's most admired brands, including Axon, Bose, Cisco Meraki, Honeywell and SolarEdge, rely on Instrumental's cloud platform and purpose-built AI to accelerate time-to-market, improve yields, eliminate rework and save engineering time. Instrumental Inc. is mission-driven to support global engineering and operations as they eliminate waste and deliver better products, faster than ever before. Instrumental Inc. was founded in 2015 by ex-Apple product design engineers Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss. For immediate help on failure analysis, visit be.instrumental.com/emergency-services/ .

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media contact:

Sid Mistry

Communications

communications@instrumental.com

View original content:

SOURCE Instrumental Inc.