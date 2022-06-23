Dstillery Accelerates Growth with Two Key Executive Promotions

New leaders aim to elevate innovation in audience targeting solutions

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery , the custom audience solutions company, is taking steps to drive growth by promoting two integral team members. Amelia White , Ph.D., will assume the role of Vice President of Data Science Research, and Patti Boyle , Ed.D., will serve as Chief Marketing Officer. The promotions strengthen the company's ability to improve its artificial-intelligence-powered advertising solutions and win the cookieless future.

Dstillery (PRNewswire)

White joined Dstillery as a data scientist in 2015 and began leading the Data Science Research team in 2018. To date, White has invented two of Dstillery's 16 patented technologies. She created Dstillery's cookieless solution, ID-free Custom AI ™, and is the lead inventor on the patent describing this approach. She also developed Dstillery's Map of the Internet (MOTI), a foundational technology powering ID-free and other Dstillery products.

"Amelia brings innovative and impactful machine learning solutions through her research and leadership," said Melinda Han Williams, Ph.D., Chief Data Scientist at Dstillery. "She has developed countless improvements to Dstillery's products and supervised the development of countless more. Amelia keeps Dstillery's solutions on the cutting edge of applied machine learning."

Boyle has been a strategic marketing leader at Dstillery since 2019, most recently as Head of Marketing. Responsible for advancing brand positioning, digital marketing and lead generation, she drives results by developing and executing growth plans, fostering client and partner relationships and overseeing integrated marketing programs. Boyle built a marketing team from the ground up, created a new marketing strategy and managed a brand refresh. She has raised the brand profile, ramped up qualified leads built on account-based marketing and a focused paid media strategy and enhanced the company's thought leadership through a purposeful PR, event and content marketing program.

"Since the start of her time with Dstillery, Patti has positioned the company for success," said Michael Beebe, Dstillery CEO. "She has hired a stellar team, and together that team reconstituted the company's marketing around a clear strategy that supports our mission. Patti is a maximizer, a strategist, a learner and an achiever. In the role as CMO, her inspired and inspiring leadership will take our marketing to the next level."

In addition to Boyle and White's recent promotions, Dstillery continues improving its ID-free Custom AI solution.

"These ID-free targeting solutions allow advertisers to respect consumers' privacy while also delivering campaign results," said Beebe. "The promotions of Amelia and Patti strengthen our position and set us up for greater innovation as agencies and advertisers prepare for the sunsetting of third-party cookies."

For more information about Dstillery, please visit https://dstillery.com .

About Dstillery

Dstillery, the custom audience solutions company, empowers brands and agencies to reach their best customers across the programmatic web. Backed by our award-winning data science, Dstillery has earned 16 patents for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable solutions. Our newest innovation, ID-free Custom AI, is a privacy-by-design behavioral targeting solution that performs on par with cookies — without user tracking. Our ID-based premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that continuously scores hundreds of millions of users to deliver the best audiences for your brand. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Raven Carpenter

BLASTmedia for Dstillery

dstillery@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900 ext. 171

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dstillery