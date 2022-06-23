ConsenSys, the Leading Ethereum and Decentralized Protocols Software Company, Taps Flowcode to Power Access to the Web3 Economy Through ConsenSys NFT

Earthverse™ to Metaverse

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Flowcode , the world's most advanced QR technology, and Consensys NFT, are delighted to announce a strategic partnership to democratize access to NFTs and tokens. ConsenSys NFT was launched by Web3 pioneer ConsenSys , the creator of foundational Web3 products inducing the developer of the world's leading global self-custodial wallet, MetaMask, and Web3 development platform, Infura. Together, Flowcode and Consensys are reimagining the way consumers unlock the Web3 economy with the first major NFT platform to fully integrate offline to Web3 using QR technology.

Flowcode is the industry leader in connecting the physical world to Web3 experiences. Earlier this year, Flowcode announced an activation with POAP at the iconic Red Rocks theater, where 100% of the exclusive event NFTs were distributed through Flowcode. Other recent Flowcode Web3 partnerships include Gary Vaynerchuk's VeeFriends, in addition to VaynerX where Flowcode-enabled limited edition NFTs will be distributed at their Cannes Lions events. Additionally, this week Flowcode hosted a pop-up in their SoHo garage for The Hundreds, powering AR experiences, NFT minting, and crypto payments. Flowcode was an integral part of introducing NFT.NYC attendees to Moonpay's highly anticipated minting-as-a service tool, HyperMint.

"Flowcode is transforming the way consumers interface with crypto, which is why we are so thrilled to announce this partnership. We are committed to building Ethereum and global blockchain innovation; and partnerships like this help us accelerate our mission to decentralize the future," says Tyler Mulvihill, Global Co-Head, ConsenSys NFT.

Through Flowcode's next generation QR technology, ConsenSys NFT consumers can now facilitate payments and easily store and transfer their NFTs and tokens from any offline experience and environment. Additionally, this new partnership not only features methods for verifying NFT ownership through Flowcode, but also allows consumers to easily view their NFT collections on a Flowpage, Flowcode's custom, mobile-first landing page platform. ConsenSys NFT is natively integrated with MetaMask, which supports 30 million monthly active users across the blockchain ecosystem.

"Flowcode is the digital doorway from the real world to the digital world. Our partnership with ConsenSys NFT allows us to instantly and securely connect the Earthverse™ to the Metaverseand be the preeminent source of connectivity for Web3," said Andrew Duplessie who leads innovation at Flowcode.

Flowcode provides hundreds of millions of direct connections from the offline to the online economy and is now providing that same service to the Web3 economy. Supporting DeFi partners, DAPPS (decentralized applications), and NFTs, Flowcode's innovative product suite features integrations with the top crypto wallets and blockchain protocols to drive mass adoption of Web3 applications through DTC distribution.

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys is a leading Ethereum and decentralized protocols software company. We enable developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura , Quorum , Codefi , MetaMask , Truffle , Diligence and our NFT platform , serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On this trusted, open source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow.

To explore our products and solutions, visit http://consensys.net/ . For business inquiries, please contact: steven.haft@consensys.net

About Flowcode

Flowcode is the offline to online company, building direct connections for brands and consumers. By unifying data-driven design with the latest in QR technology, Flowcode enables contactless connection with speed, security and ease. Privacy compliant, ultra-fast scanning, and designed with intention, Flowcode is the number one trusted QR provider. Our companion product, Flowpage, organizes your digital footprint in one mobile-first landing page, creating a seamless experience to more deeply connect with audiences while tracking real-time analytics. Paired together, our tech allows consumers and creators to instantly connect the real world to the digital world instantly and magically.

To learn more, visit Flowcode.com or explore our social channels on our Flowpage . For business inquiries, please contact: partner@flowcode.com .

