Brixey & Meyer Expands into New Service Offering

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer , one of the region's top accounting and advisory firms, is pleased to welcome Matt Deptola to the team to help launch the firm's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) service line offering. Matt will lead Brixey & Meyer's ESG services effective June 13, 2022.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) provides a framework for thinking about risk and evaluating opportunities to improve efficiency and profitability. Matt and the business advisory services team will help companies assess these factors, provide actionable recommendations for how to improve and implement impactful solutions – all with the goal of bolstering the business' vitality in ways that also benefit the planet.

"We are excited to offer this service in the marketplace. ESG aligns with our firm's core values, and this is a growing focus for our clients and the community. Our team is thrilled to welcome Matt on board to lead this service offering for the firm. His knowledge and passion in this area is unmatched." - Doug Meyer | CEO, Brixey & Meyer

"By considering environmental, social, and governance factors, businesses can drive short and long-term value for their shareholders, employees, communities, and the environment. Brixey & Meyer's addition of ESG consulting to its impressive suite of tax, accounting, and business advisory services represents the firm's continued commitment to serving as a forward-thinking fiduciary of our clients." – Matt Deptola | Senior Manager, Brixey & Meyer

ESG provides a new, innovative lens for clients to consider in preparing for what the next 20-30 years could look like in their industry. Brixey & Meyer is proud to serve as a trusted advisor to its clients and the firm is dedicated to helping clients get started on their ESG journey.

About Brixey & Meyer

Brixey & Meyer is a CPA and consulting firm that continues to offer a strategic mix of value-added services. Each service line is focused on growing your business & moving it forward. To learn more about the services that Brixey & Meyer provides, please visit www.brixeyandmeyer.com .

