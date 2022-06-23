ALABAMA POWER RECEIVES TWO EEI EMERGENCY RESPONSE AWARDS

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power was announced as a recipient of two Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Emergency Response Awards. Presented to EEI member companies, the awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts following disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. The awards were presented during EEI 2022, the organization's annual thought leadership forum.

"Over the past year, electric companies confronted severe storms and extreme weather events, including hurricanes, tornadoes and winter storms, that impacted customers and communities across the nation," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "Despite challenging conditions, Alabama Power and its employees worked around the clock to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. I congratulate and applaud Alabama Power and their employees for their continued dedication to the customers and communities that they serve, and I am honored to present them with this well-deserved award."

Alabama Power responded to two severe weather events this year that caused major damage and service disruptions.

In early February, Winter Storm Landon brought heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across a 2,000-mile stretch between Texas, the Midwest and the Northeast. Alabama Power sent 173 company lineworkers, 245 contractors and 178 trucks to Plano, Texas, providing Oncor Electric Delivery assistance with downed lines in freezing temperatures with heavily iced roads and bridges.

"Our employees demonstrate excellent commitment to our customers by utilizing their world-class training and skillset, demonstrating excellent customer service in all that they do, from recovery and restoration to providing assistance to our industry peers," said Scott Moore, Alabama Power senior vice president of Power Delivery.

Between March 30-31, a line of severe thunderstorms, strong winds of up to 80 mph and several tornadoes passed through Alabama Power's service territory. Prior to these storms and well after their passing, sustained rain and winds soaked the ground and toppled trees, causing extensive damage and more than 115,000 outages. Working more than 35,000 hours, Alabama Power crews and contractors helped replace 203 poles, 105 transformers and two transmission towers.

"It is an honor to be recognized by EEI for our restoration efforts following severe weather," said Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite. "These awards reflect our team's preparation, hard work and dedication to customers."

Alabama Power has earned the Emergency Response Award 31 times since its inception in 1998.

