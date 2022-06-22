Written While She Thought She Was Dying, Local San Antonio Powerhouse Businesswoman Writes Book to Help Others - and Wins International Book Award

She Also Did Not Die!

SAN ANTONIO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Written while she was trying to recover from massive pulmonary emboli with near heart failure and home from work for four months, Jen Guidry was inspired by the dream of helping others that were going through their own horrendous storms. Through thought-provoking stories of defeating obstacles of her own, Jen helps her readers work through their own storms. This book has made its readers laugh, cry, have hope and understanding. It is not your typical Christian book. Written the way she thinks, the book is raw, real and vulnerably written.

She recently won the IBA (International Book Award) for her work. Jen Guidry's book, "The Storm" took the Top Honor for Religion: General Category and was also a Finalist under the Religion: Inspiration Category.

American Book Fest announced the winners and finalists of THE 2022 INTERNATIONAL BOOK AWARDS (IBA) on June 3, 2022. Over 400 winners and finalists were announced in over 90 categories. Awards were presented for titles published in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Fest, said this year's contest yielded thousands of entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results.

Past winners of an IBA include: Pope Francis, Damond John, Bob Odenkirk, Vanessa Williams, Brian Edwards, Peter Lik and Jon Land – to name a few.

Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, Wiley, Hachette Books, McGraw-Hill, Taylor & Francis Group/Routledge, Zondervan, Forge, HCI Press, Hay House, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Skyhorse Publishing, She Writes Press, Ideapress Publishing and hundreds of national and international Independent Houses contribute to this year's competition.

Now back at work and fully recovered, Jen has dedicated her life to helping others through her writing and counsel. She is currently working on her second book.

While Jen Guidry did not ever intend to be an author, turns out she is one. She has endured many hardships and survived rape, cancer, abusive relationships and blood clotting disorders. Through it all, she had a smile on her face. Her advice actually comes from real experience. Her first book, "The Storm" has already "done its job" according to Jen. Her words have helped inspire others. She knows that she isn't done yet though.

Ranked as one of the 250 Mortgage Professionals in America and the Top Loan Officer in San Antonio, Jennifer has used her television and writing platform to inspire others to conquer their own storms.

