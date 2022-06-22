SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TMX, HR, MN, MICT, ETTX

NEW YORK , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR)'s merger with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. If you are a Healthcare Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN)'s sale to Callodine Group, LLC for $12.85 per share. If you are a Manning & Napier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT)'s merger with Tingo, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, Tingo will merge into a newly-formed subsidiary of MICT, with Tingo shareholders receiving new MICT common shares in an amount equal to approximately 77.5% in the combined company, and current MICT shareholders owning approximately 22.5% on a fully diluted basis following the closing. If you are an MICT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX)'s sale to Innoviva, Inc. for $2.20 per share in cash. If you are an Entasis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

