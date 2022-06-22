Publisher Monetization Company ArcSpan Technologies Adds Key Roles in Adtech Sales and Data Science; Hires Kelly Merton and Artemio Rimando

Experienced Leaders Expand On-site and Off-site SaaS Data Monetization Solutions

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcSpan Technologies (www.arcspan.com), a New York-based, real-time audience data monetization and optimization company announced it has named Kelly Merton as Vice President, Sales, and Artemio Rimando as Data Scientist. Merton and Rimando each bring relevant experience as ArcSpan continues its focus on boosting addressable audience revenue success for leading publishers and the emerging category of retail media customers.

1st Party Audience Monetization Platform for Publishers (PRNewsfoto/ArcSpan Media) (PRNewswire)

Merton is tasked with overseeing the business development pipeline and new customer engagements as well as making sure the "voice of the customer" is communicated to the product and engineering teams. With prior adtech sales experience honed at PulsePoint, Cross Pixel Media and Collective Media, Merton is a respected adtech veteran who is passionate about helping the sell-side navigate a rapidly evolving, data-driven media marketplace. Merton will report directly to Garret Vreeland, ArcSpan's Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer.

Rimando brings nearly seven years' experience as a data analyst to ArcSpan gained across the mobile gaming, finance, telecommunications, and computer software verticals. At ArcSpan, Rimando will focus on developing artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to power advanced audience lookalike and propensity modeling as part of ArcSpan's SaaS platform solution. Rimando will report directly to Balaji Rao, SVP Engineering.

Founded in 2020, ArcSpan helps leading digital publishers and retail brands take control of their audience monetization operations and navigate the evolving first-party data "Identity Revolution." Through a purpose-built advertising revenue platform supporting digital revenue operations and management KPIs, ArcSpan's enterprise software is designed to integrate addressable audience data management solutions with digital sales tracking and optimization tools to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and scale of digital advertising success.

"We are excited to welcome Kelly to ArcSpan. She strengthens our sales leadership, bringing over fifteen years of sales and digital media experience with directly relevant and applicable industry relationships to hit the ground running for us," said Garret Vreeland, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at ArcSpan. "Kelly's knowledge and proven track record of success in new business development throughout her career makes her an ideal candidate to lead sales at ArcSpan. I look forward to working closely with Kelly as we bring important audience monetization solutions to the market."

Kelly Merton, Vice President of Sales at ArcSpan, commented, "The digital advertising industry is currently in a state of upheaval. Retrofitting old tech is not sustainable for publishers in a first-party, data privacy-centric ad sales environment. As we shift towards a cookieless world, publishers and retailers seeking to be the source of premium audiences and be the biggest ad sales winners will turn to new, cutting-edge platforms like ArcSpan's as purpose-built tech will inevitably outperform legacy solutions in tasks like real-time data decisioning. I'm excited to be working alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry and look forward to helping publishers and retailers recapture control of their data and maximize their earnings."

"We are also excited to welcome Artemio to ArcSpan. He accelerates our data science solutions and bolsters our commitment to helping publishers monetize addressable audiences through better quality segments at greater scale – two important dimensions to revenue success going forward." said Balaji Rao, SVP, Engineering at ArcSpan. "Artemio's range of data science experience makes him a perfect hire for ArcSpan as we create innovative solutions for publishers."

Artemio Rimando, Data Scientist at ArcSpan, commented, "ArcSpan recognizes how advanced AI technology can propel publisher monetization and protect data privacy for consumers and customers. I am thrilled to join a diverse team that puts innovation at the heart of everything they do, and I'm excited to work together to build ArcSpan's core platform AI and machine learning capabilities."

ArcSpan Technologies is an exciting first-party data monetization company that is building a best-in-class addressable audience segmentation and revenue optimization platform for leading digital publishers and retail brands to navigate the "Identity Revolution." As publishers seek to adapt to a first-party addressable audience marketplace, ArcSpan's Audience Engine boosts customer revenue by enhancing the quality and quantity of real-time targetable audiences while tracking and optimizing to sales KPIs across digital channels. ArcSpan's enterprise technology product suite and data solutions drive on-site and off-site monetization success.

Established by digital industry leaders from Accordant Media, dentsu, NewsCorp, and Beeswax, ArcSpan prioritizes consumer data privacy and fosters industry transparency. The company is headquartered in New York City. www.arcspan.com

SOURCE ArcSpan Technologies