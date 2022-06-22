InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shelf Paper for Households (PBT-163)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to apply, use and keep shelf paper looking clean and fresh," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the KWICKLINER. My design can be used on shelves in kitchens, entertainment centers, coffee tables and work benches."

The invention provides an improved means to protect and decorate shelves throughout a home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional shelf paper. As a result, it eliminates the need to measure, cut or try to remove old shelf lining products. It also saves time and effort by ensuring that a new and fresh surface is readily available and it eliminates the need to clean the shelf. The invention features a practical, precise and decorative design that is easy to order via a convenient photo measuring process. It can be applied with no wrinkles and easily removed when needed to expose a new liner. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including any custom image, design or color.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

