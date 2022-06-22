China Online Education Group to Report First Quarter, 2022 Financial Results on Friday, June 24, 2022

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on June 24, 2022

BEIJING, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31,2022 on Friday, June 24, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on June 24, 2022 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on June 24, 2022).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll: +1-866-264-5888 International: +1-412-317-5226 Mainland China Toll: 400-120-1203 Hong Kong Toll: 800-905-945 Hong Kong-Local Toll: +852-3018-4992

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "China Online Education Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until July 1, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll: +1-877-344-7529 International Toll: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code:

9842103

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

