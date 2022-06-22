Athena Club Launches in Canada, the DTC Brand's First International Market

Increase in Retail Footprint Furthers Brand's Mission to Enhance Every Person's Daily Routine, Globally

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Club, a subscription-based company offering award-winning personal care products, announced its launch in Canada. This is the first international market for the US-based company, and Athena Club will be the first direct-to-consumer women's shave and personal care brand available in Canada.

Athena Club has built a successful and rapidly scaling business in the US, increasing its subscriber base by 1000% and surpassing 1 million products shipped to customers in the past 24 months. Award-winning products like the best-selling Razor Kit have gone viral and earned thousands of five-star reviews from consumers, as well as accolades from media, including Good Housekeeping, Refinery29, and Vogue. The growing shave and body care markets in Canada present the perfect opportunity for Athena Club to expand its retail footprint and bring clean, sustainable, and beautifully designed personal care products to Canadian consumers.

"Expanding into Canada, our first international market, puts us one step closer to our mission to enhance every person's daily routine, globally," said Maria and Charles Desmarais, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Athena Club. "This is not only a major milestone for our business, but it also marks Athena Club as the first DTC player in our category to launch in Canada. We're excited to bring the best shave, body, wellness, and period products to Canadian customers who want more from their routines in terms of quality, efficacy, and accessibility. We can't wait to see the response!"

Best-sellers from the brand's portfolio will be available on athenaclub.com, including the award-winning Razor Kit, Cloud Shave Foam, Creamy Body Wash, Dewy Body Lotion, and All Day Deo. The entire line is attainable at under $50 CAD, with prices ranging from $8 CAD to $45 CAD.

Athena Club is a direct-to-consumer one-stop shop that is transforming the personal care industry by improving the ways people practice self-care. By offering high-quality yet affordable products across Body, Wellness, and Period Care through a convenient subscription service, we make sure that you never have to run out of the essentials you need. Our award-winning products—such as our best-selling Razor Kit—are made alongside experts using the highest quality materials and ingredients that are best for you and your body. You won't find any harsh chemicals, dyes, or additives—only the most natural and sustainable ingredients. In May 2021, the company raised $15M for its Series A funding round, positioning itself for continued growth into further markets and product categories. For more information, visit www.athenaclub.com .

