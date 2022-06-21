Wearable Biotech Innovator X-trodes Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Leading Experts in Neurology, Cardiology, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine Join Company Ahead of Roll Out of Wearable Wireless Monitoring Solution



HERZLIYA, Israel, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-trodes, a company bringing wireless medical-grade monitoring solutions to the home environment, announced today the formation of its Advisory Board, comprising an initial cohort of leading experts in medicine and science.

Each member of the newly formed Advisory Board possesses decades of experience in the fields of neurology, cardiology, pulmonology, and sleep medicine. X-trodes' management team will work closely with its advisors to further enhance its wearable solution, which operates like a smart skin, utilizing multi-modality electro-pads to monitor a wide range of electrophysiological signals anywhere on the body. The company plans to seek FDA clearance this year.

"We are proud to welcome each of these esteemed industry experts to X-trodes' Advisory Board and look forward to leveraging their clinical and academic expertise to propel the company to engage new audiences and markets," said Ziv Peremen, PhD, CEO of X-trodes. "Incorporating their combined expertise will greatly support our efforts as we expand access of our technology to address multiple use cases."

X-trodes Advisory Board members include:

Tom Roth, PhD, is Director of the Sleep Disorders and Research Center at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI and a recipient of the National Sleep Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Roth holds professorships at the Department of Psychiatry at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, and at the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Michigan's College of Medicine.

Judith A. Owens, MD, serves as co-director of the Pediatric Sleep Program at Boston Children's Hospital and a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School. She is an internationally recognized authority on pediatric sleep and the current President of the International Pediatric Sleep Association. A graduate of Brown Medical School in Providence, RI, Dr. Owens is an internationally recognized expert on pediatric sleep. She served for a decade as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Behavioral Sleep Medicine and is a recipient of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine's Excellence in Education Award and Mark O. Hatfield Public Policy and Advocacy Award.

David White, MD, is a professor, part time, at Harvard Medical School's Division of Sleep Medicine in Boston, MA. He has served as president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal SLEEP, and chaired the committee to draft the research plan addressing sleep and its disorders for the National Institutes of Health. A graduate of Emory University Medical School in Atlanta, GA, Dr. White completed his internal medicine and pulmonary disease training at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

Moran Cerf, PhD, is an internationally renowned neuroscientist and professor of business at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. Dr. Cerf is a recipient of numerous awards, including the Templeton Foundation Extraordinary Minds Award and the Chicagoan Award. He was also recognized as one of the "40 Leading Professors Below 40."

Alon Avidan, MD, MPH, FAAN, FAASM, is a professor of neurology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), serving as director of the Sleep Disorders Center. He completed his Neurology Residency at the Georgetown University Medical Center, and his Fellowship in Sleep Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Avidan was awarded the 2014 American Academy of Sleep Medicine's Excellence in Education Award for career contributions to education in sleep medicine.

Amir Lerman, MD, is an endowed Barbara Lips Professor of Medicine and a Consultant in the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine. He serves as an Associate Chair of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine and the Director of the Cardiovascular Research Center at Mayo Clinic, as well as Medical Director of the Chest Pain and Coronary Physiology Clinic. Dr. Lerman is an alum of two of Israel's premier institutions - the Technion School of Medicine in Haifa and Tel Aviv University's School of Science Chemistry.

Anat Mirelman, PhD, is a professor at Sackler School of Medicine and Sagol School of Neuroscience at Tel Aviv University, and Director of the Laboratory for Early Markers of Neurodegeneration (LEMON) at the Tel Aviv Medical Center. Prof. Mirelman's specific research interests are in the utility of digital technology for identifying markers of neurodegeneration and ageing. She has published over 200 papers in peer review journals and is an associate editor for the IEEE Open Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology (OJEMB), the Journal of Parkinson's Disease and Frontiers in Neurology.

X-trodes has developed the world's first wireless wearable technology for advanced electrophysiological monitoring and analytics that can be used by individuals in their natural environment. The solution monitors EEG (brain activity), EOG (eye movement), EMG (muscle stimulation), and ECG/EKG (cardiac monitoring). X-trodes technology operates like a smart skin - conforming to otherwise inaccessible areas of the body to provide a user-friendly solution that encourages compliance and generates reliable data. The company's core technology is based on intellectual property (IP) developed over the last decade at Prof. Yael Hanein's nano-technology laboratory at Tel Aviv University. X-trodes collaborates with leading global healthcare providers, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions.

