pSemi Announces First mmWave Beamformer and Up-down Converter ICs Reach Volume Production

Highly Integrated ICs Readily Enabled by Design-in Support Software to Speed System Development and Enhance System Performance

DENVER, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INTERNATIONAL MICROWAVE SYMPOSIUM (IMS) – In IMS Booth #7078, pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announces the production readiness of two new mmWave ICs targeted for active antenna systems in 5G base stations, 5G customer premises equipment and point-to-point radio communication applications. In addition to the 8-channel beamforming front end and dual-channel up-down converter ICs, pSemi offers a complete support package of tools and technical expertise to simplify mmWave design and development. The new RF SOI ICs are the latest in our mmWave portfolio that offers full IF-to-RF coverage across the n257, n258, and n260 bands in the industry's smallest form factors.

New mmWave ICs targeted for active antenna systems in 5G base stations, 5G customer premises equipment and point-to-point radio communication applications. (PRNewswire)

"As the n257 band reaches global mainstream use, pSemi is pleased to introduce a suite of mmWave products and tools to support this growing demand," says Vikas Choudhary, vice president of sales and marketing at pSemi. "With an established history in high-frequency semiconductor innovation and manufacturing, pSemi has the expertise and infrastructure required to deliver mmWave solutions with the performance and quality our customers and partners can trust."

Read more for the highlights or click to access the beamformer and up-down converter product briefs.

Beamformer & Up-down Converter IC Features & Benefits

The PE188200 beamformer IC (n257 band) and PE128300 up-down converter IC (n257, n258 band) offer a wide range of features and benefits to 5G FR2 system designers, including:

Smallest footprint per channel – Monolithically integrated RF SOI ICs with the industry's smallest form factors make it easy to build large arrays without the need for extra routing.

Full IF-to-RF coverage – Up-down converters can be paired with up to four pSemi beamformers to support massive-MIMO, hybrid-beamforming and other active antenna configurations.

Additionally, the PE188200 8-channel beamformer IC offers:

Flexible antenna design – The 8-channel beamformer IC supports four dual-polarized or eight single-polarity antenna elements, and scaled configurations for optimum array gain, EIRP, and antenna directivity.

Beamforming accuracy – Linear P OUT at the desired EVM with low RMS phase and amplitude error for increased array gain and antenna directivity ensures accurate beamforming.

Additionally, the PE128300 dual-channel up-down converter IC offers:

Highly integrated solution – Industry's first dual-channel up-down converter saves expensive real estate with the smallest footprint.

Low power consumption – Best-in-class up-down converter IC performance enables more efficient system thermal management.

Minimize system impairments – Optimal I/Q balance adjustment and minimal LO leakage results in improved EVM performance.

mmWave Control Software

In addition to samples and evaluation kits (EVK) pSemi offers a complete support package of software tools and technical expertise to help customers get up to speed working with our beamformer ICs, up-down converter ICs, or arrayed combinations of both.

Graphical User Interface (GUI ) – The software GUI assures proper operation of register programming for effective, efficient code implementation.

API Integration – Optimize your performance across channels with our GUI and API integration. Speed up software development and demonstration by embedding pSemi software within customer-specific code.

Comprehensive User's Manual – Thorough user's manual for each product contains register programming requirements and operational details.

pSemi Technology & Quality Advantage

From prototypes to volume shipments, pSemi delivers performance, integration and reliability bundled in a mmWave support package built on 30+ years of high-frequency semiconductor expertise.

RF SOI Innovation – 30+ years of RFIC design innovation, with technical experts seasoned in delivering the highest levels of integration in the industry's smallest form factors.

Patents & IP – Inventor of RF SOI technology with 1000+ patents that continue to push the boundaries of high-frequency semiconductor performance.

Quality & Manufacturability – Backed by Murata, a trusted supplier with proven experience in high-volume manufacturing that meets the highest reliability and quality standards.

More Information

These discrete RFICs will be featured and demonstrated as a part of the Murata antenna-integrated module in the pSemi IMS Booth #7078 from June 21 to June 23, 2022.

For more information on the beamformer and up-down converter RFICs, contact the pSemi team.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

The Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and the pSemi name, pSemi logo, HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kailani Coleman

pSemi Corporation

760-695-7389

pr@psemi.com

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor’s 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission—to enhance Murata’s world-class capabilities with high-performance semiconductors. (PRNewsfoto/pSemi Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE pSemi Corporation