Power Knot Receives Additional Orders for LFC biodigesters from the Dubai International Airport

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions announced today that it has received additional orders for LFC® biodigesters for the Dubai International Airport. Recent orders for machines add to orders shipped in 2021 and demonstrate the Dubai International airport's commitment to Power Knot's solutions.

Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates is the world's busiest international airport. It is 520,000 m² (5,600,000 sq ft) and was originally built to accommodate 18 million passengers. As part of Dubai's smart initiative, the Dubai International Airport aims to reduce carbon emissions by 3,243 tonne per year. They took their sustainable initiatives to local waste management experts, Bee'ah Group. After a thorough evaluation process, the operations team chose to install the LFC biodigester as their premier food waste solution.

"Bee'ah Group is committed to being Dubai Airports' partner to create a range of innovative programmes to capture and find a useful purpose for all forms of waste in the most practical and impactful ways possible," said Rafael Sanjurjo Lopez, chief executive of Beeah.

"Deploying Power Knot technology across all DXB terminals and concourses is a great example of that innovation and will put us on the path to achieve our goal of eliminating food waste and achieving our waste diversion targets."

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduces the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of waste food.

The Dubai International Airport installed three LFC-300 biodigesters in their facility.

"Capturing and diverting all forms of waste from landfills is a strategically important component of our waste management programme," said Jamal Zaal, Vice President of Safety and Sustainability at Dubai Airports. "While airport operations contribute a very small percentage of the overall waste generated at DXB, we are working in close partnership with airlines, F&B facilities, and all other partners across the airport to make a unified commitment to achieving and surpassing our 60 per cent waste reduction objective."

