HISTORIC MORELAND COURTS CONDOMINIUMS CELEBRATES 100-YEARS AS ONE OF CLEVELAND'S PREMIER RESIDENCES

CLEVELAND, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moreland Courts – the iconic condominium complex in Cleveland's Shaker Square neighborhood – is celebrating its 100th anniversary with private events all year and a retelling of the century long legacy that has hosted some of Cleveland's most notable residents.

To this day, the English-style landmark continues to attract a diverse mix of the region's leading figures in the arts, science, law and business. Many famous families have made their homes at Moreland Courts over its 100 years, and many of the units and common areas among the complex recently have undergone extensive renovations, while preserving the historic architecture.

The complex will be chronicled in the soon-to-be-released book, "Moreland Courts and Shaker Square: A History in Honor of its Centennial," by Lillian Emmons, Pat Brownell, Rosalie Litt, Carol Lowenthal and Jessica Schreiber. The book is scheduled to be released this fall.

Moreland Courts was conceived shortly after World War I in the early 1920s. The development emerged from a partnership between Josiah Kirby, a local entrepreneur, and architect Alfred T. Harris. Kirby went on to form one the nation's largest mortgage companies but ran afoul of securities fraud and filed for bankruptcy just a year after Moreland Courts broke ground in 1922.

The initial plan called for the property to occupy both sides of Shaker Boulevard between Shaker Square and Coventry Road. The architecture followed the popular classical styles emerging throughout Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights, with a juxtaposed mix of Tudor, Jacobean, and Gothic styles among six new buildings along the northern corridor of Shaker Boulevard.

Many more buildings were in the plans, but Kirby's financial troubles abruptly stalled the project. Years later, prominent Cleveland developers, the Van Sweringen brothers, completed the north side of the development, foregoing plans to develop the south side of the street.

By the mid-1920s, the luxury apartments attracted many of Cleveland's well-known families. The majority of the units have been maintained to their original detail in stone and architectural plaster. The larger spaces included separate quarters for live-in butlers, maids, chauffeurs and maintenance crews. Smalls shops and boutiques in the buildings catered exclusively to Moreland Courts residents.

By 1978, new property laws encouraged the apartment complex to become a condominium association, leading the majority of residents to purchase their homes. In recent years, owners have invested more than $20 million in updates, maintenance and infrastructure improvements that have largely restored the complex to a contemporary version of its former glory.

In the spirt of Manhattan luxury living, the property maintains 24-hour amenities, which include valet services, a carwash, inhouse and on-call maintenance and a host of detailed services often overlooked by modern facilities. For more information visit morelandcourts.com or call 216-751-1100.

