Green Hills Software Expands Automotive Zonal and Domain Controller RTOS Offering with Support for the Latest High Performance Multicore Automotive Microcontrollers

Green Hills Software announces new features and expanded microcontroller support for its mature, proven µ-velOSity real-time operating system

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded World, Hall 4 Stand 325 — Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced important updates to its µ-velOSity™ real-time operating system (RTOS) for the growing use of new microcontrollers in vehicle electronics. Even with the consolidation of functions in zonal and domain controllers, the required number of microcontroller cores to support the surge of new safety and real-time applications remains large and growing in new designs from OEMs and Tier 1s. To support these new real-time processors, µ-velOSity has been updated with new RTOS features for new processors, along with optional capabilities that can be tailored for specific customer requirements, including:

ISO 26262 ASIL certified (SEooC)

Cybersecurity – adopting ISO 21434

Memory Protection Unit (MPU) support

Supported 32-bit architectures found on NXP ® , STMicroelectronics, TI and other processors:

Support for additional architectures including future Armv8-M, Armv8-R and others

These new capabilities join the µ-velOSity RTOS' existing features and capabilities including:

Maximum execution speed and minimal boot time

Tiny memory footprint

Simple native API

Open architecture supports domain-specific microcontroller accelerators

µ-velOSity applications using the latest revisions of C and C++

In the car, today's microcontrollers need an RTOS that is purpose-built for the task. Cybersecurity, functional safety, cost and scalability are front of mind for OEMs for ECU nodes like e-fuses, battery management, zonal controllers, low-end radar and more, which in many cases have ultra-small memory footprint requirements. On the one hand, the RTOS must enable applications to fit in the limited internal-only memory of microcontrollers. On the other, the RTOS must be able to provide application layer enablement for the new domain-specific hardware features of modern microcontrollers and expose a unified application interface across different core architectures and silicon solutions. And finally, the software solution built on the RTOS needs to be certified to the highest levels of safety and security. The Green Hills µ-velOSity RTOS supports all these requirements.

µ-velOSity is also a perfect complement to the traditional use of AUTOSAR Classic because it can cover the class of applications, memory footprint, performance, and features not well suited for AUTOSAR Classic.

µ-velOSity is perfect for use in:

Smart e-fuses

Zonal and Domain Controllers

Battery Management Systems (BMS)

Communication Modules

Radar

Safety Islands / Safety Checker

Traction, Braking, Steering Systems

And many more

"The automotive industry is adopting increasingly capable microcontrollers that deliver the safety and performance capabilities it requires, and Arm technology is well-placed to meet this demand," said Tom Conway, senior director product management, Automotive and IoT Line of Business, Arm. "The Green Hills µ-velOSity real-time operating system is a great addition to the ecosystem, making it easier and more cost-effective for developers to deliver robust and competitive systems based on Arm."

"Green Hills is pleased to be seeing substantial adoption of its µ-velOSity RTOS in the next generation of vehicle architectures and automotive microcontrollers," said Dan Mender, VP of business development, Green Hills Software. "With its aggressive cost profile, safety and security certifications and extremely small memory footprint, global OEMs and Tier 1s are achieving on-time deployments with measurable cost savings when using µ-velOSity."

Availability

The Green Hills µ-velOSity RTOS and support for current processors is available today. An early-access version is being demonstrated in the Green Hills Software booth at Embedded World, Hall 4 Booth 325.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY®-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, µ-velOSity and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

