Storyblok Launches Technology Ecosystem to Help Businesses Build Scalable Digital Experiences

LINZ, Austria, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok , an enterprise headless content management system (CMS) that enables developers and marketers to deliver powerful content experiences on any digital platform, today announced the launch of its Technology Ecosystem . This new program is a curated collection of MACH-ready technology solutions that can be integrated together, with Storyblok as the central content hub.

Storyblok's Technology Ecosystem contains an initial group of 15 partners, including BigCommerce, Netlify, and Cloudinary. Storyblok provides integrations for e-commerce, localization, deployment and hosting, personalization, marketing, analytics, and more to allow businesses to build successful digital experiences across channels on top of best-of-breed, composable technology.

"In the last few years, Storyblok's customers have already built more than 120,000 projects, not only on top of our headless CMS, but in a composable manner with multiple technologies connected," said Barry D'Arcy, VP of Partners at Storyblok. "We want to offer businesses a strong ecosystem of powerful API-led technologies to support the growth of their digital offerings. Partnering with other best-in-class solutions allows us to co-innovate within the ecosystem and deliver better digital outcomes."

"Jamstack is an approach to build for the web that has generated a large global community and movement over the past six years," said Sarfaraz Rydhan, Senior Director of Business Development at Netlify . "Netlify is focused on bringing the modern web community together and enabling the benefits of Jamstack with our platform alongside partners and customers. We are delighted to be part of Storyblok's Technology Ecosystem to help empower our customers to build better digital experiences with the Jamstack."

"Cloudinary firmly believes in establishing relationships with other software companies that share our belief in headless, API-first software and composable technology - which is why we're so excited to be a part of the Storyblok Technology Ecosystem," said Gary Ballabio, VP of Technology Partnerships at Cloudinary .

About Storyblok

Storyblok is a headless CMS that enables developers and marketers to deliver powerful content experiences on any digital platform. Developers create flexible components that are independently managed by content teams through a collaborative visual editor and customizable workflow. Published content is delivered through an API, so changes are made once and will appear everywhere: websites, mobile, IoT, the metaverse, and beyond. This approach reduces maintenance and makes content management more efficient. Leading brands such as Adidas, Renault, and Marc O'Polo use Storyblok to manage and share their content with the world. Storyblok was named the #1 CMS for 2022 by G2.

For more information, visit https://www.storyblok.com and follow Storyblok on LinkedIn and Twitter .

