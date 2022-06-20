Michael Baker International Selected for Design-Build Team Delivering New F-35B Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina

Firm to serve as subconsultant to Walsh Federal LLC in design of the team's second F-35B aircraft maintenance hangar project at the installation

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that the firm has been selected as part of the design-build team delivering a new F-35B aircraft maintenance hangar at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina. The firm is serving as a subconsultant to Walsh Federal LLC and the project marks the team's second F-35 maintenance hangar project at the installation. This project includes the design and construction of a two-story low-rise two squadron module Type 1 maintenance hangar for the F-35B Lightning II aircraft, including a high bay space, crew and equipment space and administrative space. Michael Baker will provide design services through April 2023 and construction administration support through 2025.

Michael Baker International (PRNewswire)

"Michael Baker has a legacy of service to the U.S. federal government dating back to 1940 and our work on this project, in conjunction with our partners at Walsh Federal LLC, represents our latest effort in supporting the U.S. military's stateside and global missions," said John Alberghini, P.E., National Market Lead – Navy at Michael Baker International. "With the addition of this aircraft maintenance hangar to the installation, MCAS Cherry Point continues their progress in transitioning to the 5th generation capability F-35B Lightning II aircraft and securing U.S. air supremacy moving into the coming decades."

The hangar's special design and construction features will include aircraft maintenance workstations, hangar workstation kiosks, alarm systems, communication connections at aircraft parking locations, seismic construction, hazardous material storage areas, explosive material storage areas, sound attenuation and vaults. The project also will also include taxiway remarking and the renovation of existing aircraft parking aprons to provide electrical grounding, workstation kiosks and sunshades. Other primary facilities will include an aircraft parking apron and cybersecurity features, and the project will also include a parking structure for approximately 1,700 vehicles.

Michael Baker's services for this design-build project include design management and execution of interior design, structural, mechanical/plumbing, and electrical engineering; telecommunication and security system design; fire protection engineering and life safety analysis; sustainability; cybersecurity and anti-terrorism/force protection compliance; as well as site/civil and landscape architecture. The project complies with UFC 1-200-02 High Performance and Sustainable Building Requirements with third-party certification for GBCI Guiding Principles Assessment.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices that encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management and design-build project delivery. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial clients, all branches of the military and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and engineered models, Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

