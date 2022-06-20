Meridian Launches New qPCR Master Mixes for Stool Samples to Accelerate Development of Molecular Assays

CINCINNATI, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today two new sample-specific master mixes, Lyo-Ready™ Direct DNA qPCR Stool Mix, and Lyo-Ready™ Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Stool Mix. These innovative master mixes improve the molecular detection of DNA and RNA from crude fecal specimens while allowing room temperature stabilization of diagnostic assays.

Stool samples are used in many gastrointestinal diagnostic tests to screen for harmful bacteria, fungi, viruses, autoimmune conditions, and colorectal cancer (CRC). The fecal occult blood test (FOBT) has been the most widely used gastrointestinal immunoassay to screen CRC for over three decades. However, recent large-scale studies have shown that the FOBT lacks the sensitivity to detect early stages of CRC. Better diagnostic tools are needed to improve assay accuracy, sensitivity, and affordability. Molecular testing is the newest alternative and offers significant improvement in sensitivity and accuracy, especially when multiple targets are detected in the results of a multiplex test. Detection of DNA or RNA from stool is challenging because it contains an array of PCR inhibitors including bile salts, polysaccharides, and catabolic substances. To overcome these challenges, assays typically require expensive and time-consuming sample processing and extraction steps which increase the time to results and cost – ultimately delaying physician diagnosis and patient treatment.

Meridian's new Lyo-Ready™ Direct DNA qPCR Stool and Lyo-Ready™ Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Stool Mixes remove the need for time-consuming nucleic acid extraction or lengthy component optimization. This enables test developers to quickly develop faster and more sensitive assays for stool sample analysis. In addition, the mixes can be used in liquid or lyophilized format when ambient temperature assay stabilization is needed, removing the need for cold storage.

Florent Chang-Pi-Hin, Ph.D., Vice President of Research & Development - Life Science, commented, "The use of Lyo-Ready™ Direct qPCR Stool mixes for DNA and RNA is ideal for cancer biomarker detection, early cancer detection, and cancer treatment monitoring where assay sensitivity can be lifesaving. The specific adaptation of our chemistries to stool specimens makes our master mixes the perfect tool for any developer seeking faster new product introduction, shorter time to results, or the ability to transform a wet assay to an ambient temperature-stable assay with minimum developmental time."

Meridian is committed to creating innovative solutions that simplify and accelerate the development of superior diagnostic assays. For more information on leveraging of Lyo-Ready™ technology for your assay development, please visit https://www.meridianbioscience.com/lifescience/products/molecular-reagents/lyo-ready-air-dryable-master-mixes-reagents/ or contact Paul.Marr@meridianlifescience.com.

