Allschool to Showcase its One-Stop Homeschooling Solution at Great Homeschool Convention

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allschool, an innovative online education platform, is set to introduce its one-stop learning solution for homeschoolers at the Great Homeschool Convention that is scheduled to run from June 16th through 18th in California. As one of the most popular homeschooling events of the year in North America, this convention will see the company bringing its student-centered online education platform to parents seeking a flexible and interactive e-learning service.

The diverse selection of globally 12-themed courses and more allows homeschoolers to discover intriguing facts about different nations and broaden their minds. At the same time, using Allschool's self-developed class tool "speak in the center of the stage" and other interactive features, homeschoolers can make friends from all over the world without stepping out of their house. They can also communicate freely in a relaxed environment and improve their social and emotional skills.

Allschool's one-stop solution is designed to allow parents to take full advantage of the flexibility that homeschool offers while giving learners access to premium online lessons. A myriad of course options to supplement the standard curricula are offered which gives homeschoolers the freedom to individualize the curriculum structure. Besides, all the courses are delivered by accredited and experienced teachers with diverse educational and professional backgrounds.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new home education solution "Homeschool Package" at this long-anticipated event that attracts countless leading online education providers and homeschool families across the continent each year. It is built upon our excellent educational resources and extensive experience in creating a fun and interactive online learning platform to give kids an opportunity to experience the world's culture by making friends with students worldwide. The solution features 12 classes designed and delivered by experienced homeschool teachers to fit different children's learning styles, skill levels, and interests, enabling them to experience a new approach to homeschooling learning," said Jacob Kantor, the US regional business development manager of Allschool, making an announcement at Great Homeschool Convention.

The move comes as more US families start opting for homeschooling as a solution to fill the gaps in their children's education due to the pandemic. The National Home Education Research Institute has recorded a significant increase in the number of families shifting to homeschooling and estimates the figure continues to rise at the rate of 2%-8% each year.

With its flexible learning environment, online Allschool programs not only allow students to select desired subjects to achieve their unique goals but also empower them to learn at any time, any place with online, self-paced courses.

In an interview with Ms. Homa, an Allschool homeschool teacher who has also worked as an English, Art, and History teacher in a public school for 18 years, she said, "it is important for homeschool children to have peer discussion and have access to different opinions around the world. The greater diversity of the online education platform can strengthen their social connections or skills."

"We understand that homeschool parents are constantly looking for a new way that let their children better interact with other students. With this in mind, Allschool strives to create a space where learners from all over the world can come together to find common topics and interests, make friends and have fun," said Jack Shan, Allschool Co-Founder.

About Allschool

Allschool is an innovative online platform that delivers highly interactive small-group live classes to children worldwide. Through Allschool, learners can enjoy a variety of premium live classes – including mathematics, languages, visual arts, game design, and more – delivered by thousands of devoted and talented teachers from all around the world.

An expert in online education, Allschool has developed a set of innovative purpose-built teaching and learning tools that bring meaningful changes to learning outcomes, allowing students to immerse themselves in a rewarding, gamified, and interactive environment that empowers them to explore and pursue their interests while making schooling fun and enjoyable.

