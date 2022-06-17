Savills Appoints David Bergeron Market Leader in San Francisco

The new role will focus on growth as the global commercial real estate advisory firm expands its headcount and capabilities in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savills named commercial real estate expert and former NFL player David Bergeron market leader in San Francisco. Bergeron will oversee Bay Area brokerage and consulting practices while executing strategies to continue the company's growth and prominence in the area.

David's appointment to market leader is a natural progression of our acquisition of T3 Advisors.

"Over the last year, Savills has amplified its technology and life science advisory services in North America and globally. San Francisco remains one of the top markets worldwide for those critical sectors," said Savills North America President David Lipson. "David's appointment to market leader is a natural progression of our acquisition of T3 Advisors. His expertise in representing technology clients and his strong business acumen position us for continued success and growth in the market."

Bergeron is an experienced business builder and leader, most recently serving as president of T3 Advisors, a top real estate and workplace advisory firm, prior to T3's acquisition by Savills last year. He was named managing partner in 2011 before relocating from Boston to Silicon Valley, where he founded T3 West, successfully extending the reach of T3 to be bi-coastal, supporting technology and life science clients domestically and internationally.

In addition to his new responsibilities as the San Francisco market leader, Bergeron will continue advising and supporting his clients. With a successful track record in serving high-growth and publicly-traded companies, Bergeron has a reputation among leading venture capital investors and tech executives nationally as one of the top commercial real estate advisors supporting their ecosystem. His client roster includes notable brands, such as LinkedIn, Discord, SentinelOne, Take-Two Interactive, and TripActions.

"The companies based here in the San Francisco Bay Area are among the largest and most impactful in the world. This is the home of innovation, and now more than ever, real estate and workplace are being reinvented," said Bergeron. "The end product will result in happier, healthier, and more successful employees and companies, utilizing and activating real estate in ways we've never seen before. I couldn't be more excited to lead this team during this time and in this market. The future is bright, and our impact will be profound for the clients we partner with in connecting their real estate strategies with business successes and beyond."

According to recent Savills research, San Francisco's leasing activity in Q1 2022 totaled 1.5 million square feet (msf), an improvement from 0.4 msf in Q1 2021, showing an increase in office demand. As companies continue to redefine how they add value to their workforce, leveraging the benefits of in-person collaboration, knowledge transfer and building culture, the physical office continues to have a huge role to play.

