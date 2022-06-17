Habersham Medical Center first hospital in Georgia to adopt digital diagnostic image-sharing platform, PocketHealth

Working with PocketHealth empowers Habersham's 80,000 patients to access all medical imaging and reports easily and securely on any device and share with healthcare providers, caregivers or others involved in their healthcare journey.

Habersham now on the path to eliminate outdated, non-secure CD-ROMS as the technology to share medical imaging with patients and other providers

PocketHealth works seamlessly with existing Habersham infrastructure, allowing physicians and other healthcare providers to view patient imaging instantly, in full diagnostic quality, or import images into local PACS without additional software or account setup

DEMOREST, Ga., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Habersham Medical Center (HMC) today announced that it will engage PocketHealth to help make it much easier for the hospital's 80,000 patients to access, share and store their medical imaging and reports securely on any device, enabling them to be more informed and active in their own healthcare journeys.

Patients will no longer need to travel to the healthcare facility to collect a CD-ROM of their records and transport it to their next appointment or hope that their critical health information makes it safely to their primary care physician. With PocketHealth, HMC's patients will be able to actively engage in their own healthcare journey by accessing and sharing their imaging reports with their physicians, caregivers, or family members from any device, anywhere in the world.

Physicians and other healthcare professionals who share and receive diagnostic images with Habersham will be able to work within the medical center's existing infrastructure and won't need to worry about additional software or account setup. They will be able to view patient imaging instantly in full diagnostic quality or import those images into their local PACS for diagnosis.

"We are very excited to make the healthcare experience much easier than it has been for patients at Habersham Medical Center, and in implementing PocketHealth at our hospital, we are equipping patients to be participants in their own medical journey," said Tyler Williams, President, and CEO of Habersham Medical Center. "Until now, when medical imaging and reports were shared it required our patients to make unnecessary trips to the site.

PocketHealth equips healthcare providers with the most efficient and effective way to share medical imaging while bringing patients into the center of the process, fueling better outcomes through direct access to diagnostic imaging and reports. Patients can now request all of their imaging records from HMC on the PocketHealth website and gain better insights into their reports with PocketHealth's Report Reader functionality, which breaks down and defines complex medical terms found within radiology reports.

"Diagnostic Imaging is essential to understanding a treatment course or for soliciting second opinions and can often be the spark for a long-term care journey," said Rishi Nayyar, co-founder and CEO, PocketHealth. "PocketHealth is thrilled to work with Habersham Medical Center to make it easy for patients and care providers to move through an image-based journey without the unnecessary frustration that often comes with records release and CD-ROM hardware."

Habersham Medical Center is focused on serving its communities by providing high quality healthcare to its patients and clinical partnerships. The Center conducts approximately 125,000 imaging exams each year.

About PocketHealth

PocketHealth is the world's first patient-centric image sharing platform. With PocketHealth, patients can instantly access, share and take ownership over their own medical imaging and records - anytime, anywhere, and with anyone. PocketHealth also enables direct sharing between hospitals and physicians, as well as instant DICOM retrieval and automated importing capability, creating a unified image management solution for more than 600 hospitals and imaging clinics across North America. PocketHealth believes that by placing patients at the center of their care journey, records move more ethically, easily and securely throughout the healthcare system. Learn more at pockethealth.com .

About Habersham Medical Center

Serving over 80,000 residents across northeast Georgia, Habersham Medical Center (HMC) is a 53 licensed-bed, acute care hospital delivering exceptional care and service. As a substantial economic partner for Habersham County, HMC operates three physician practices, a comprehensive rehabilitation program, an 84 licensed-bed, skilled nursing home and the area's only hospital-based, home health service. Learn more at www.habershammedical.com .

