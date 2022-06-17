BLUE FROG BECOMES AN ELITE TIER HUBSPOT SOLUTIONS PARTNER

WAUKEE, Iowa , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Frog announced June 17 that it reached the elite tier of HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program . HubSpot , a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services and support.

"Our experience with the team at Blue Frog has been nothing short of extraordinary. Their years of experience and quality of skilled staff has earned them a trusted reputation within the HubSpot ecosystem as a reliable partner capable of delivering remarkable experiences for our most sophisticated clients," said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot.

Blue Frog is a member of HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program, an ecosystem of experts offering marketing, sales, customer service, web design and CRM services. It's a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth, and enables its members to offer a wide variety of sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.

To achieve elite tier status, a solutions partner must generate $65,000 in sold monthly recurring revenue and manage $170,000 in recurring monthly revenue.

President John Campbell, since founding the company in 2009, has grown Blue Frog into one of the leading strategic growth firms in the United States. The company's growth can largely be attributed to a commitment to customer success along with HubSpot's inbound marketing philosophy, incorporating strategies that attract, engage and delight customers.

ABOUT BLUE FROG

Established in 2009 by John Campbell, Blue Frog is a privately-owned strategic growth firm offering services ranging from website design and development, data orchestration, branding, inbound marketing, digital advertising, HubSpot and ZoomInfo strategy, and content marketing.

Recognized by "Inc. Magazine" as one of the "Best Places to Work" and an elite tier HubSpot solutions partner, Blue Frog is recognized as one of the leading growth consultancies in the US. To learn more about Blue Frog, visit www.bluefrogdm.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Kelsey Halverson

Company Name: Blue Frog

Phone: 515-221-2214

Email: khalverson@bluefrogdm.com

View original content:

SOURCE Blue Frog