Vivera Appoints Dr. Fabio Macciardi as Neurogenetics Scientific Advisor

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals is pleased to welcome Fabio Macciardi, M.D., Ph.D., to its Advisory Board as Neurogenetics Scientific Advisor to the Company's Biosciences Division. As an expert in neurogenetics, Dr. Macciardi will assist Vivera in the research and development of targeted genetic therapies to address the unmet needs of patients with various central nervous system (CNS) conditions.

"I am looking forward to joining Vivera as we utilize our knowledge of the human brain to develop therapeutic tools for patients with neuropsychiatric disorders," said Dr. Macciardi.

Dr. Macciardi is a Professor of Molecular Psychiatry at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), School of Medicine. Currently, he is leading research focused on analyzing the function and evolution of neurocognitive genes and their associated traits utilizing next-generation DNA and RNA sequencing methods.

The objective of Dr. Macciardi's research is to detect and characterize the role of non-coding RNAs and transposable elements (TEs) as epigenetic regulators (elements that can modify gene expression without altering the genetic code itself) in neural tissue and across neuropsychiatric disorders. His lab has already identified more than 600,000 expressed discrete TEs in the human brain as major epigenetic regulators of gene expression in neurogenesis, autism spectrum disorder (autism), schizophrenia, and Alzheimer's disease.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Macciardi to Vivera's Advisory Board," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and CEO of Vivera. "His research has led to remarkable discoveries in the genetics field, and we are looking forward to harnessing his expertise to support our research and development initiatives."

Additionally, Dr. Macciardi's research will be particularly instrumental in the Company's drug development and licensing strategy for TABMELT, Vivera's novel patented and patent-pending sublingual drug delivery system that allows patients to take a medication by placing a tablet under the tongue. Utilizing his scientific background, Dr. Macciardi will help Vivera select medications that may better serve patients in a sublingual format.

"I welcome Dr. Macciardi to the team," said Gerald A. Maguire, M.D., D.L.F.A.P.A., Vivera's Chief Neurosciences Advisor. "Together, we will explore innovative methods to treat neuropsychiatric disorders, which could be life-changing to patients who are affected."

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH, a smart dose-controlled electronic medical device. The Company has also received a Notice of Allowance for its portable telemedicine station, MDZone. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

