Orion Innovation's Raj Patil Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New Jersey Award

Patil honored as an ambitious leader and industry pioneer tackling the world's biggest challenges

EDISON, N.J., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, today announced that Raj Patil, CEO and President of Orion, has been named a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New Jersey Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).

Now in its 36th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. Patil was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes. He was awarded the honor during a ceremony on Wednesday, June 15.

"It is an honor to be named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year in New Jersey," said Patil. "I am proud to lead an incredible team of associates to deliver mission critical digital solutions to our clients across the world. I want to thank EY for this recognition and our team for their commitment and hard work to become the trusted technology partner for hundreds of global businesses."

Under Patil's leadership since 2016, Orion has grown both organically and inorganically through selective strategic growth investments and acquisitions. Patil has fostered a culture of continuous innovation and learning across Orion and has driven the company's intellectual property focused solutions, which includes twelve issued and eight pending U.S. and international patents. He has also significantly expanded the company's global footprint to 14 major global delivery locations, including new locations in Mexico, Romania, and Turkey. Orion's domain expertise has grown significantly under Patil in key industries such as Hi-Tech, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare.

Since its launch, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries around the world. As a New Jersey award winner, Patil is now eligible for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced later this year.

