GPARENCY Hires Evguenia Yerukhimovich As Product Manager

—Hiring of former Freddie Mac tech expert creates 'most talented technology team' in commercial real estate industry, says CEO—

HOWELL, N.J., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY , the nation's premier commission-free commercial mortgage brokerage, announced that Evguenia Yerukhimovich has joined the company as product manager to oversee the discovery, design and solution exploration for GPARENCY products.

Yerukhimovich most recently served as a multifamily product manager for Freddie Mac, where she was responsible for developing and maintaining complex web-based engines and apps for multifamily business management. She also held the position of multifamily small balance loan (SBL) underwriting manager at Freddie Mac. Yerukhimovich has earned bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance from George Mason University and electronics from Novosibirsk State Technical University in Russia.

Evguenia joins two other recent tech hires—Chetan Malik, who switched from PayPal to become GPARENCY's scrum master, and Silvester Jegadheesan, the former cloud architect at Dunkin' Brands who declined an offer from Siemens to join GPARENCY as cloud and infrastructure director. With the combined talents of Malik, Jegadheesan and Yerukhimovich, GPARENCY has best-in-class technology skills to help streamline the review and underwriting processes for commercial mortgages for all property types and ensure a smooth, optimal back-office experience for GPARENCY's growing client base of general partners (GPs) and investors.

"Our growth has enabled us to create the most talented technology team in the commercial real estate industry," said Ira Zlotowitz, founder and CEO of GPARENCY. "We know we are an innovative tech company if we can attract brilliant technologists to choose us over global technology companies. As we continue our expansion as a top-tier commercial brokerage, I'm confident that Evguenia, Chetan and Silvester will help us achieve our goal of making financing more equitable for new and experienced GPs and commercial property investors."

