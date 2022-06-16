DCS Featured in 2022 Washington Technology Top 100

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is excited to announce its ranking at #75 on the Washington Technology's Top 100 list for 2022.

Every June, Washington Technology ranks the largest government services contractors based on total volume of prime contract obligations. The ranking considers a detailed analysis of government procurement data in information technology, systems integration, professional services, and other high-tech service areas for the prior government fiscal year.

"Since debuting on this prestigious list in 2019, DCS has continued to thrive," commented Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "Our success is testament to the dedication and determination of our nearly 2,000 employee-owners. Thanks to their commitment and hard work, we continue to enhance the value delivered to our customers in the defense and national security sector."

DCS, a 100% employee-owned company, continues to be a leader in the national security sector. As in years past, DCS strengthened its growth trajectory in 2021. The company achieved record revenue and earnings and steadily added to its employee-owner base with the establishment of four new facilities to support contract growth.

"DCS is very proud to be recognized by Washington Technology," said Larry Egbert, DCS President & COO. "Our success is built on solid fundamentals and a long history of excellence and innovation. We look forward to building on our success as we move into the future."

The full list is available on the Washington Technology website: 2022 Top 100 - Washington Technology.

