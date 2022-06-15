LiveHire and Enboarder Announce Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Onboarding Experience

The integrated solution combines the power of LiveHire's Total Talent and Direct Sourcing Platform with Enboarder's People Activation Platform to deliver more personalized experiences for onboarding new talent

MIAMI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire Ltd. (ASX: LVH), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform connecting companies and candidates, and Enboarder, the world's only People Activation platform enabling companies to transform their people programs into simple, human-centric journeys, have announced a strategic integration to enable experience-led and personalized onboarding.

In today's digital era, it is critical for organizations to provide experience-driven onboarding that is ongoing, engaging, rich, and consistent. In fact, the top two reasons candidates withdraw from the recruiting process are because they felt that their time was disrespected, and the process took too long. LiveHire's integration with Enboarder enables the transfer of data in a seamless fashion with the flexibility to choose the status you would like to trigger the integration, creating a faster, more seamless experience.

"Our integration with Enboarder comes at an opportune time where candidate experience is vital to recruitment," says Christy Forest, LiveHire CEO. "Enboarder's integration with LiveHire provides a seamless transition from recruitment to onboarding that is experience-driven from end-to-end."

According to Business News Daily, a poor onboarding experience is a major cause of employee turnover. This can ultimately cost an organization 100-300% of the employee's salary in total. It is important to get off on the right foot with onboarding, which ultimately starts during the recruitment process.

"At Enboarder, our mission is to help organizations put their people and human connection at the center of everything they do," said Brent Pearson, founder and CEO of Enboarder. "By integrating our People Activation Platform with LiveHire, we'll ensure that companies worldwide are providing their new employees with a smooth transition from the hiring to onboarding process, solidifying strong connection and engagement throughout the employee's entire journey."

"Kent Removals and Storage have undertaken a highly successful dual partnership and integration with LiveHire and Enboarder as part of our people initiative to ensure an excellent candidate and employee journey. What we have loved about LiveHire is that we can be agile in our messaging and contact with candidates, ensuring that we are communicating to everyone their status and progress. The talent community is a great way for us to engage passive candidates and build a connection for opportunities down the track. With Enboarder, the workflows allow us to really tailor the onboarding to the needs of our changing workforce. Catering to our blue and white collar staff and those on site and remote is easy with Enboarder," said Paula McCabe, Head of Talent and Performance at Kent Removals and Storage. "We get to engage with our new hires the moment they accept and keep them engaged during that critical time during their notice period. Having both systems in play means the journey from candidate to employee is seamless, engaging, intuitive and fun. Our feedback to date indicates that we are just shy of reaching a 5 star rating for this integration," she added.

For more information on Enboarder, please visit: https://enboarder.com/ .

For more information on LiveHire, please visit: https://livehire.com

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading total talent platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers through branded Talent Communities. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 150 clients across 20 verticals globally.

LiveHire is proudly partnered with an expansive network of organizations including VMS, MSP, RPO, video interviewing, onboarding and more to offer the flexibility companies need for a world-class experience for hiring teams and candidates.

As an ISO-certified organization, LiveHire is committed to providing a highly secure, compliant, and secure interface for all its users.

About Enboarder

Enboarder is the world's first and only People Activation platform enabling organizations to create and deliver human-centric journeys. Designed to inspire and engage employees to take action, leading global brands like McDonalds, Hugo Boss, ING and Eventbrite use Enboarder to revolutionize their HR programs and processes. To learn more, visit www.enboarder.com.

