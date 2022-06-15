Diplomacy Talk | China honors its commitment to global development

BEIJING, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):

Through visionary proposals and concrete actions, China not only bid farewell to absolute poverty, but also enlightened the world. While contributing to global development and upholding international order, how is Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy reshaping China's global image? Let's hear what Prof. Sun Jisheng, vice president of China Foreign Affairs University, says.

Diplomacy Talk

