4MOMS LAUNCHES SLEEPVERSITY WEB SERIES TO SHOWCASE THE MANY DIVERSE APPROACHES TO BABY SLEEP

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No baby's sleep journey is the same – the only thing they have in common is lots of twists, turns, and bumps along the way! Parents often feel guilty or that they're failing when it comes to sleep, which is why 4moms created Sleepversity – a free, online web series that highlights the diversity of parents' newborn sleep experiences to help educate, support, and empower other parents navigating the same early months of their baby's life.

Sleepversity is an original web series hosted by Carolynne J. Harvey, certified pediatric sleep coach and founder of Dream Baby Sleep ®. In each 15-minute episode, Carolynne will sit down with a new parent influencer for an open dialogue about their sleep journey and related questions. The series will tackle a variety of sleep-related topics – from postpartum anxiety and ways to ensure safe sleep, to handling sleep deprivation while recovering from delivery, to preparing for sleep regressions, and using the latest sleep tools and products – and will feature influencers with incredible stories including:

Bryan and Chris Lambillotte : working gay dads with newborn twins : working gay dads with newborn twins

Wendy Nguyen : a well-known NYC fashion blogger and first-time mother : a well-known NYC fashion blogger and first-time mother

Chelsea Neubauer : a first-time mom with "twiblings" two months apart (via IVF and surrogacy) : a first-time mom with "twiblings" two months apart (via IVF and surrogacy)

Bailey Daughenbaugh : a TikTok-famous mother of four who just welcomed her first girl : a TikTok-famous mother of four who just welcomed her first girl

Johnetta Lafond : a mom who was told she would never be able to have children and recently gave birth to her sixth : a mom who was told she would never be able to have children and recently gave birth to her sixth

The series will launch on June 27, 2022, with new episodes premiering through the end of October on 4moms' YouTube channel .

You're Invited to 4moms' Sleep Club

Each episode will premiere via a live Zoom "Sleep Club" virtual event, co-hosted by Carolynne, 4moms, and each featured influencer. Viewers can watch the new episode, play trivia, and get their own sleep related questions answered by 4moms' panel of experts. The first 50 viewers to register for each Sleep Club will also receive an amazing parenting & sleep-themed swag bag.

In celebration of Pride month and Father's Day, 4moms will premiere its first Sleepversity episode, featuring Bryan and Chris Lambillotte's ( @itsbryanandchris on TikTok) journey with surrogacy and their newborn twins on Monday, June 27 at 7pm EST. Viewers can register for the first Sleep Club event at bit.ly/sleepversityBC .

"Understanding baby's sleep is a complex but crucial skill, allowing new parents to truly enjoy the early months of their babies' lives and help them thrive. But, something we often hear from parents is that overly prescriptive, rigid methods often don't serve their needs and actually makes parents doubt themselves and feel more alone," said Debbie Lee, CMO at 4moms. "We designed this series to illustrate that there are many approaches to newborn sleep, and to help parents – from first-timers to experienced and everything in between – feel supported and empowered."

4moms MamaRoo Sleep Bassinet

Knowing that there's no one-size-fits-all solution for newborn sleep, 4moms designed the MamaRoo® Sleep Bassinet as a customizable tool for their baby's sleep journey, helping lead to restful nights and napping success. Sleepversity will also shed light on how parents can use the bassinet throughout their own unique journeys.

The award-winning bassinet is a parent-activated sleep tool that integrates the proven motions of the MamaRoo® Multi-Motion Baby Swing, which has helped calm and soothe more than a million babies, into a safe, flat sleeping environment. The bassinet's gentle, natural swaying motions mimic a parent's movement to help their baby fall – and stay – asleep longer. It features five unique motions (car ride, wave, kangaroo, tree swing, and rock-a-bye), and five speed options. It also includes four, built-in white noises (rain, ocean, fan and a shush). Parents can easily control all of these functions via the 4moms app on their phone.

About 4moms

4moms® has transformed the baby gear industry by leveraging technology and user-centered design to create dramatically better products, like the 4moms MamaRoo® Multi-Motion Baby Swing that replicates the bouncing and swaying motions parents make when soothing their babies, the 4moms Breeze® Playard that opens or closes in one simple step, the 4moms MamaRoo Sleep® Bassinet, which uses unique motions to help baby fall asleep and stay asleep longer, and the 4moms® Connect High Chair™, which uses magnetic technology to make meal time easier. The company, founded in 2005 and based in Pittsburgh, Penn, currently sells its products at buy buy BABY, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, walmart.com, select specialty retailers, 4moms.com and 58 countries across the world.

