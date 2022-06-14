Zendex Multibus I Products find a new life with GDCA

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GDCA Inc., a California-based company that specializes in embedded board legacy computer equipment manufacturing, announced this week that it has reached an agreement with Northwest Technical Inc. to provide extended product availability of its Multibus I line of products previously manufactured by Zendex Corporation and acquired after Zendex closed its operations.

"Northwest Technical Inc. had the wisdom to invest and preserve the technical designs for these products of popular computer architecture, Multibus I. Now, GDCA has the opportunity to provide a new source for product manufacturing, repair, and overall support for customers who had lost total connection with these products. This agreement satisfies our mission of bridging the gap left between legacy and innovation," said Ethan Plotkin, CEO of GDCA.

"When Zendex Inc. closed its doors in October 2008, we saw an opportunity to obtain and preserve not only the inventory of their entire Multibus I product line but also the intellectual property, manufacturing rights and test capabilities to support the future needs of Zendex customers. This complemented Northwest Technical's business of supporting most legacy Multibus I and II products made by Intel and other manufacturers. This partnership will give Zendex customers full confidence in the manufacturing expertise and worldwide support of GDCA," said Patrick Wong, founder and CEO of Northwest Technical Inc.

About GDCA Inc.

GDCA services customers of legacy products. These are products that have become a burden for embedded board and system OEMs to continue supporting. Since its founding in 1987, GDCA has served as a legacy equipment manufacturer and a second source of supply for more than 2,500 companies worldwide.

GDCA's PLM+™ methodology provides long-term customer support and sustainment for end-of-life commercial off-the-shelf and custom embedded computer boards and systems. It uses OEM-authorized intellectual property to offer legacy manufacturing, lifecycle planning, lifecycle assurance, and legacy engineering.

