HAPPY FATHER'S DAY FROM NATURAL GROCERS®

Customers are invited to shop for special deals and discounts at Natural Grocers, June 17 – 19th

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites its customers to enjoy special Father's Day promotions, June 17-19th.

Natural Grocers® invites its customers to enjoy special Father’s Day promotions, June 17-19th. (PRNewswire)

Natural Grocers® is celebrating all the dads out there with deals, meals, gift-ideas, and a perfect summer giveaway.

Natural Grocers is celebrating all the dads out there with deals, meals, gift-ideas, and a perfect summer giveaway throughout the month of June, but customers can enjoy additional promotions over Father's Day weekend.

DEALS, MEALS, GIFT-IDEAS AND GIVEAWAYS WITH NATURAL GROCERS

The month of June is associated with the sounds and smells of summer. It also holds the day we've collectively dedicated to celebrating fatherhood. Natural Grocers honors dads and non-traditional father-figures this month, while celebrating the kick-off to summer with plenty of savings and special offerings.

June 3 – 25: All customers can save up to 49% in body care, grocery, fridge and freezer departments. [i]

June 17 – 19: Customers can enjoy additional Father's Day deals and gifts over the weekend. With savings up to 39% off, these Always Affordablesm treats and snacks are even more economical.[ii]

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional Father's Day promotions[iii] on groceries and gifts throughout the store, including:

June 17-19 : 10% off all Craft Beer Selections (6 pack) at select Natural Grocers locations with The Cottage. [iv] 10% off all Craft Beer Selections (6 pack) at select Natural Grocers locations with The Cottage. Click HERE to find a Cottage location near you.

June 19 : {N}power ® members will receive a FREE Epic ® Snack Strip or Primal ® Strip (meatless vegan jerky). Limit 1 per {N}power account, while supplies last. [v]

Monthly {N}Power Meal Deals: {N}power members can enjoy discounts on quality ingredients for an affordable dinner on the grill or chill out with some smoothies. [vi]

{N}POWER SWEEPSTAKES WITH SOLARAY®

Take your wellness journey out on the open road this summer with Natural Grocers and Solaray. They're partnering up throughout the month of June to give away a limited-edition customized Solaray Bean Trailer to one lucky {N}power member.[vii]

{N}power members who buy any (2) Solaray products in a single transaction between June 1 - June 30, 2022, will be automatically entered to win.

{N}power members can also enter to win online

GIFT OF NUTRITIONAL COACHING + $5 COUPON

For those looking for one more gift idea for dad, (or themselves) Natural Grocers invites its customers to book a FREE, one-hour in-person, phone or video nutritional health coaching session and earn a $5 Natural Grocers coupon.[viii]

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers are available from 06/03/22 to 06/25/22 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Offers are available for in store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores from 06/17/22 to 06/19/22. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] {N}power® offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/join or text 'organic' to 72345.

[iv] Offer available only to {N}power members, for in store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks.

[v] Limit 1 per {N}power account. In-store only. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. This offer has been pre-loaded to{N}power accounts. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vi] Limited time offer available to {N}power members only through 6/30/22. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com/mealdeals for details.

[vii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal respondents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. Sweepstakes starts on 6/1/2022 and ends on 6/30/2022. For official rules, complete details and alternative method of entry, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[viii] No purchase necessary. Coupon is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Promotion subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Minimum $5 purchase required to redeem coupon.

In addition to June sales, customers can enjoy additional Father’s Day deals and gifts June 17-19th, with savings up to 39% off. (PRNewswire)

{N}power® members will receive a FREE Epic® Snack Strip or Primal® Strip (meatless vegan jerky), in stores only, while supplies last. (PRNewswire)

{N}power members can enjoy discounts on quality ingredients and chill out with smoothies or create an affordable dinner on the grill with good4u® meal deals. (PRNewswire)

Natural Grocers and Solaray® are teaming up to award one lucky {N}power member a limited edition, customized Solaray Bean Trailer. (PRNewswire)

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.